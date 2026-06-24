Actress Admits She Was ‘Beyond Surprised to Lose’ Emmy to Costar, Recalls Storming Out of Event

Robby Hoffman is coming clean about a meltdown moment from last year’s Emmys — admitting she stormed out of the ceremony after losing the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category to Hacks costar Julianne Nicholson at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys.

Hoffman joined Hacks in its fourth season and stayed through its fifth and final season, which wrapped last month. The 36-year-old opened up about the moment on the Tuesday, June 23 episode of The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya, the podcast hosted by Trixie Mattel and Katya.

“I felt like I had to manage your emotions because I wanted you to win, you wanted you to win,” Trixie, 36, told Hoffman on the podcast. Hoffman joked, “As you know, it’s all rigged. I’m kidding,” before admitting, “I was the biggest sore loser. I lose immediately. We’re the first award up. I immediately lost, and we woke up with all the gusto in the world.”

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Hoffman said she and her sister were already “acting like we got the Emmy” before the ceremony even began, despite facing stiff competition, since, as she put it on the podcast, “the category is literally Olivia Colman, Zoë Kravitz, it’s insane.”

“We’re beyond surprised to lose. I walk in, I’m already like, where am I going to put the Emmy?” Hoffman recalled on the podcast. “We lose immediately, my sister goes, ‘We don’t need this s**t’ and pushes me out. She grabs me by the arm. We’re leaving this s**t. We lose, and we leave, and we are stewing.”

Hoffman conceded that Nicholson, 54, “beyond deserves it.”

Hoffman was contractually obligated to return to the stage to present the cinematography category. “I had to present cinematography. I said, ‘Nah, I don’t want to do that anymore.’ They said, ‘No, it’s part of the program!'” she recalled on the podcast. “I was like, well, my circumstances changed. My circumstances have changed! I’m not in the mood, and they want me to read whatever’s on this teleprompter.”

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Several glasses of champagne later, Hoffman calmed down enough to take the stage. “I get out there and I go, ‘I lost, there’s nothing to say, and it’s criminal that they have me presenting contractual in such a state.’ It brought the house down,” she said on the podcast.

Hoffman is married to Gabby Windey, the Bachelorette and Traitors alum, who she wed in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on January 11, 2025, after the couple fled the Los Angeles wildfires. Hoffman proposed via a custom crossword puzzle that spelled out “WILL YOU MARRY ME GABBY,” and the pair made their marriage legal that April.

This story Actress Admits She Was ‘Beyond Surprised to Lose’ Emmy to Costar, Recalls Storming Out of Event first appeared on InTouch Weekly. Follow InTouch Weekly on Yahoo so you don’t miss what’s coming next.