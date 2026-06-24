Zendaya and Tom Holland kept their wedding quiet. Their ‘Spider-Man’ red carpet style is anything but.

Zendaya and Tom Holland may technically be on the promo trail for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but the tour is already doubling as something bigger: their first public appearance as a married couple and another chance for Zendaya to turn every red carpet into a full-blown fashion moment.

The couple is famously private. The Madrid photo-call for their upcoming film — their fourth Spider-Man movie together, scheduled for release on July 31 — marked their first red carpet appearance together since October 2024 and their first as husband and wife.

The pair wed privately by March, but no exact date, location or any other details are known. Law Roach, Zendaya’s stylist, said at the Actor Awards on March 1 that “the wedding has already happened,” and Holland himself later confirmed the news in an interview with Esquire U.K. The actor told the interviewer that his family did not need the AI-generated wedding images that went viral in early March because “they were all there.” He declined to give further details: “That’s all you’ll get on that,” he said.

Engagement speculation began when Zendaya wore a diamond ring on her left hand at the 2025 Golden Globes. The east-west style of the Jessica McCormack ring helped define bridal trends, according to Vogue, offering a fresh alternative to traditional north-south engagement ring settings. That twist on a classic feels like a nice summary of the star’s entire fashion identity: personality over predictability. It’s the same quality that allows Zendaya to make even the riskiest red carpet looks feel completely natural.

Which brings us to the fashion. Zendaya and Roach are well known for their method-dressing approach to press tours, using clothes to nod to the movie’s world without turning every appearance into a costume. They did it with the tennis-coded looks for Challengers and the futuristic, desert-world glamour of Dune. Now, for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the wardrobe has leaned into a red-and-black color palette, sharp silhouettes and spider iconography — proof that superhero style can still look unmistakably Zendaya. And Holland and his stylist, Crystalle Cox, appear to have been taking notes.

Below, see the standout looks from the tour so far.

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Rome. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images)

For the film’s Rome premiere, Zendaya and Tom Holland leaned into vintage-inspired style. Once again proving he had done his homework for the tour wardrobe, Zendaya’s stylist pulled a 1990s Versace spiderweb dress from the archives for the star, which she paired with Tiffany jewelry. Holland, meanwhile, wore a brown suit with a matching tie.

In Rome, Zendaya wore a very sparkly archival Versace coord at a photocall — a clear nod to the iconic Spider-Man suit colors. Spidery lashes, a returning makeup feature during this tour, according to Vogue, white pumps and minimalist jewelry finished the look.

Tom Holland and Zendaya in Germany for a Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event. (Tristar Media via Getty Images)

Zendaya wowed in a custom Louis Vuitton look in Germany: a bold, black leather crop top and matching floor-sweeping skirt that would have looked questionable on most people. But it was the star’s spiderweb earrings (by jewelry designer Lydia Courteille) that delivered the strongest Spider-Man reference of the day. Look closely and you’ll spot a spider on Holland’s tie, showing it’s not just his wife who leaned into method dressing on this tour.

Tom Holland and Zendaya in Germany ahead of a Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event. (Sebastian Reuter via Getty Images)

In a departure from the dark and dramatic looks she’s worn so far on this tour, Zendaya put her own polished, preppy spin on a sports jersey in this Coach look, drawing on the current athletic influence on fashion.

In the most obvious reference to the Spider-Man universe so far, Zendaya wore a Rodarte dress adorned with a statement spider set on a web.

While in Spain, Zendaya dressed diplomatically in Spanish designer Ernesto Naranjo. The all-red dress, worn with red pumps and matching lipstick, called to mind Spider-Man’s famous suit.

An embellished dress paired with a dramatic, cascading coat, slick hair and heavy eye makeup gave fans another dark look to chew over.

Zendaya in Amsterdam during a photo-call for the film. (BSR Agency via Getty Images)

A fierce cropped blazer sporting an almost weblike motif and a red miniskirt by Balenciaga were Roach and Zendaya’s picks for an Amsterdam photo-call for the movie.

Tom Holland and Zendaya in Madrid at a Spider-Man: Brand New Day photo-call. (Carlos Alvarez via Getty Images)

Making their red carpet debut as a married couple in Madrid, Zendaya and Holland complemented one another’s outfits, with Zendaya in a vintage lace and silk Christian Cowan fringed gown and Holland in a Jacquemus black suit worn with a red shirt.