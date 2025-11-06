Affirm bulks up lending power ahead of earnings

Key insights : Affirm partnered with Worldpay to boost its distribution; and with New York Life to sell its BNPL lending volume.

What’s at stake : The BNPL fintech is battling rivals such as Klarna and PayPal for merchant and consumer support.

Forward look: Affirm reports earnings Thursday.

As it battles buy now/pay later rivals like Klarna and PayPal , Affirm is adding merchant and financial scale to bolster its installment lending.

Affirm has signed a distribution deal with Worldpay, and expanded its relationship with New York Life to sell Affirm’s future lending volume to the insurance giant’s investment arm. The payments fintech is making these deals ahead of its upcoming earnings call on Thursday; while Worldpay, Affirm’s processing partner, awaits potential acquisition by Global Payments .

“Our strategy has always been to have our methods available in as many places as possible. We want to be where consumers make decisions about how to pay,” Wayne Pommen, Affirm’s chief revenue officer, told American Banker.





Affirm has expanded an existing partnership with Worldpay that will integrate Affirm into Worldpay’s embedded payments option for software sellers. The product, Worldpay for Platforms, supports embedded payments for more than 1,000 software-as-a-service companies that have processed more than $400 billion in payments volume and 4.6 billion transactions over the past 12 months. These SaaS firms will have the ability to offer Affirm as a payments option, including financing. Affirm’s financing options include rates starting at 0% annual percentage rate with plans ranging from 30 days to 60 months for purchases between $35 and $30,000.

“It’s mainstream payments that consumers are looking for,” Pommen said, noting Affirm has 23 million users and that these consumers make “multiple” payments per year via Affirm’s checkout option – including payments that don’t require installment financing. “It’s not just a certain retailer, or product they are looking to sell through buy now/pay later.”

Embedded payments refers to integrating checkout into a third-party app in an effort to ease payments by reducing navigation. By collaborating with Worldpay, Affirm can more easily embed its checkout – and BNPL option – into the software businesses that are part of Worldpay’s client roster.

“These platforms are becoming more important in the payments world,” Pommen said. “They’re serving businesses like gyms, medical offices, storage facilities, etc, and offering software that helps these firms manage those businesses. At the same time, there’s a trend toward offering payments as part of that mix, so it’s important for us to be part of that trend,” Pommen said.