‘Akhanda 2’ first review: Balakrishna shines in mass action film as box office expectations peak

Nandamuri Balakrishna returns as the lead in ‘Akhanda 2: Thandavam’, set for a December 5, 2025 release. Early reviews hail it as a mass action entertainer, praising Balakrishna’s awe-inspiring entry, intense sequences, and mind-blowing Hanuman entry. The film promises a blend of fiction, action, and large-scale mass scenes, with high box office expectations following the success of its predecessor.

As ‘Akhanda 2: Thandavam’ prepares to hit theaters on December 5, 2025, the film’s first reviews and preview comments are currently garnering attention on social media. Directed by Boyapatti Srinu, this sequel further expands on the story of ‘Akhanda’, which was released in 2021. Nandamuri Balakrishna returns as the lead; alongside him are Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinnishetty, Kabir Duhan Singh, and others in key roles. The film’s technical team also has a strong team working on it. C. Ramprasad is handling the cinematography, Thaman S has composed the music. Thammiraju is handling the editing, and A.S. Prakash is handling the art direction. Initial reports suggest that, like the first part, this film is also made with a combination of fiction, action, and large-scale mass scenes.

‘Akhanda 2’ first review calls the film “a mass action entertainer”



The first review of ‘Akhanda 2’ has fans excited. According to Asianet, Balakrishna’s entry scene is dramatic and awe-inspiring with a stunning Aaghori style. The intermission, second part, and pre-climax parts are intense, and Hanuman Entry has been described as mind-blowing. The fight scenes and Balakrishna’s mass dialogues are sure to captivate the audience. The reviews confirm the film’s mass entertainer credentials and say it is a must-see in the theaters.

‘Akhanda 2’ plot details still under wraps



In this case, key details for the story of ‘Akhanda 2’ have not been officially revealed. However, early reports indicate that like the first part, this sequel will continue the story structure that revolves around spectacular fight scenes, intense conflicts, and a conceited protagonist. Trade experts are focusing on the expectation that the film will recreate the success of the first part. Taking advantage of the regional support generated by the success of ‘Akhanda’, everyone is eagerly awaiting the box office reception of this film after its release.

All eyes on opening day response



With the film set to hit theaters on December 5, first-day reviews, fan reception, and box office performance will be key factors in determining the journey of ‘Akhanda 2: Thandavam’.Also Read: ‘Akhanda 2’ premiere shows cancelled across India, will the Balakrishna starrer face further delay? Makers break silence