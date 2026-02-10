Al Horford unplugged: On NBA trade deadline, the Steph Curry experience and more

LOS ANGELES — Al Horford didn’t believe he was going to get traded before Thursday’s deadline. However, even he admitted he was nervous in the days leading up to the moment.
“Ultimately, Luka Dončić got traded,” Horford said after Thursday’s comeback win over the Phoenix Suns. “Once that happens, you feel like you’ve seen it all.”
As the 39-year-old Horford finished up a workout on Friday afternoon, he and some of his teammates did so with a renewed sense of focus as they head into the final 30 games of the season.
With the deadline behind them, there is a feeling that the Warriors, who play the Los Angeles Lakers without Dončić (hamstring strain) on Saturday night, will be able to find their form for one more push down the stretch.
After a slow start to the season because of injuries and inconsistencies, the big man has found a rhythm in recent weeks. He has scored in double figures in four of his last five games and continues to provide a stabilizing presence behind the scenes in his 18th NBA season.
The Athletic caught up with Horford to discuss several topics, including the end to a nerve-wracking week for the Warriors, the addition of former Boston Celtics teammate Kristaps Porziņģis, what it’s been like playing with Stephen Curry and his pick for the Super Bowl.
(Note: This has been edited for brevity and clarity.)
You’ve been through this a lot in your career, but what have the last few days been like during the trade deadline?
I was very intrigued on what the outcome was gonna be. It was just a lot of tension all over within the Warriors.
You could feel it.
You could and it was really hard. I feel like our guys, everybody tried to be professional and good, but I know that gets thrown around a lot, be professional and good, but there’s a human aspect to it, that it’s always difficult to deal with. On some teams, you deal with it more than others, and this team we were all kind of up in the air. So it was very stressful here the last few days.
When we spoke a few months ago, you mentioned that one of the reasons you decided to sign with the Warriors was that you wanted another chance at a championship. What’s it been like for you, knowing that the hope of contending isn’t maybe there the same way it once was before Jimmy Butler went down with his knee injury?
It’s difficult. But for me, right now, my whole thing is like, you can’t win a championship in February. I understand, to your point, there’s a lot of things (happening), but my whole thing is just let’s get back to it. We have to find a new identity as a team. Different guys are going to have to step up, and maybe we’re not thinking like (hope is lost). It’s more of how can we get better day to day and carry that until the end of the season and kind of see where we’re at. But obviously, it’s a lot different now that Jimmy’s not here.
Did you hear from the Boston people, those who wished you had stayed? Did that go through your mind at all in the wake of the injury?
It’s something that you look at, and definitely, that can creep up on you. But ultimately, I can only think about right now and controlling what I have right now. And try to make the best out of my situation.
Why do you think Porziņģis will fit well here in this system?
I just think it’s his ability to score and protect the rim. I feel like, with him being as tall as he is and the way we play defense, his presence will be felt on the defensive end. Then just the way that he can score. So I think when you can score like he can I feel like it’s gonna have an impact. With our group, he definitely will.
What surprised you most when you started playing with him, something you might not have seen on film?
His ability, even though he is very tall, but I would say that he’s a little bit more athletic than I expected. There were a few instances there where he was catching lobs and doing things like that at his size. So that’s something I didn’t quite expect from him: that pop.
As you’ve talked to Jimmy in the last week or so, how’s he doing?
He seems in good spirits. Jimmy is definitely a very different type of guy, and everybody knows that, but when people go through adversity or something, you can tell kind of how somebody is. This dude, he’s out here, he’s upbeat. I feel like this is not slowing him down or anything. It’s just impressive how he’s been able to handle all this that has come his way.
What has surprised you most about the Steph experience so far?
Man, just the amount of times that the dude gets fouled and grabbed. I feel like there’s always a point of emphasis about freedom of movement and when I wasn’t his teammate, I didn’t see him enough to know. But the way that (defenders) grab him and hang onto him and pull him constantly, if that’s happening to any other guy, they’re calling those fouls, but with him, I guess you can’t call it every time. But there’s like ways, right? Certain guys you’re able to grab a little bit, but with him it’s like they’re hugging, holding his chest, pulling him, it’s constant.
The dude doesn’t get calls and the guy doesn’t complain. He literally just plays through it, finds a way and doesn’t make excuses. Mentally, that’s what has really surprised me. Because he’s just so resilient and able to keep from letting any of that stuff affect his process. Because he goes from not touching the ball, not getting certain things, to all of a sudden scoring 15 points in a row or something crazy like that. Or creating all these opportunities for the rest of us. So I’ve just been impressed that he doesn’t get enough calls. As a basketball fan, you watch it, you’re like, anybody else that’s getting grabbed like that — it’s a foul. With him, it’s nothing.
Having played with and against so many great players in your career, and now that you’ve played with him for a while, is there something that separates him the most?
What I see with him, what separates him clearly, is the mind. It’s his mindset and that’s just an example of how he approaches adversity. That, to me, has been the most impressive thing. How he goes through the process, how he manages situations within the game. Situations outside the game. Just how he goes about that is the best I’ve seen, period, whether he’s around people or just following other sports and other players from afar. Just seeing his mental will and that mental toughness that he has.
What made you decide this was the Super Bowl to attend?
It’s in San Francisco. I’ve never been in a city when the Super Bowl’s been going on. Usually we’re playing, and usually we can’t get out there; there’s always something going on, so it’s a great opportunity. The Pats are playing, so I’m going to be there.
Did you have relationships with some coaches or players during your time there?
(Mike) Vrabel. A lot of respect for him. I got a chance to interact with him a little bit. He came to the Celtics’ facility a few times and to a few games. I got to talk to him, so I have a lot of respect for him. Got to see Drake (Maye) a few times and then with (Patriots owner) Robert Kraft. I’ve known him for a while now, so he’s always been very generous and nice to me and my family. So I’m definitely rooting for them.