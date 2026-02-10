Al Horford unplugged: On NBA trade deadline, the Steph Curry experience and more

LOS ANGELES — Al Horford didn’t believe he was going to get traded before Thursday’s deadline. However, even he admitted he was nervous in the days leading up to the moment.

“Ultimately, Luka Dončić got traded,” Horford said after Thursday’s comeback win over the Phoenix Suns. “Once that happens, you feel like you’ve seen it all.”

As the 39-year-old Horford finished up a workout on Friday afternoon, he and some of his teammates did so with a renewed sense of focus as they head into the final 30 games of the season.

With the deadline behind them, there is a feeling that the Warriors, who play the Los Angeles Lakers without Dončić (hamstring strain) on Saturday night, will be able to find their form for one more push down the stretch.

After a slow start to the season because of injuries and inconsistencies, the big man has found a rhythm in recent weeks. He has scored in double figures in four of his last five games and continues to provide a stabilizing presence behind the scenes in his 18th NBA season.

The Athletic caught up with Horford to discuss several topics, including the end to a nerve-wracking week for the Warriors, the addition of former Boston Celtics teammate Kristaps Porziņģis, what it’s been like playing with Stephen Curry and his pick for the Super Bowl.



(Note: This has been edited for brevity and clarity.)

You’ve been through this a lot in your career, but what have the last few days been like during the trade deadline?

I was very intrigued on what the outcome was gonna be. It was just a lot of tension all over within the Warriors.

You could feel it.

You could and it was really hard. I feel like our guys, everybody tried to be professional and good, but I know that gets thrown around a lot, be professional and good, but there’s a human aspect to it, that it’s always difficult to deal with. On some teams, you deal with it more than others, and this team we were all kind of up in the air. So it was very stressful here the last few days.