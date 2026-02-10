Spectrum says Northern Kentucky outage now resolved after Super Bowl was temporarily inaccessible for subscribers

Spectrum says that an outage that was affecting Northern Kentucky residents who were sitting down to watch the Super Bowl has now been resolved.Outages were reported to WLWT as far north as Dayton, Kentucky, as well as far south as Walton.The outage appeared to last at least an hour, with Spectrum saying that service had been fully restored to all customers in a statement sent to WLWT at 7:46 p.m.Super Bowl 60 kicked off at 6:30 p.m. on WLWT, with the Seattle Seahawks facing off against the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl 49.It remains unknown what caused the outage, or if other regions throughout the Greater Cincinnati area were also affected.

Spectrum says that an outage that was affecting Northern Kentucky residents who were sitting down to watch the Super Bowl has now been resolved.

Outages were reported to WLWT as far north as Dayton, Kentucky, as well as far south as Walton.

The outage appeared to last at least an hour, with Spectrum saying that service had been fully restored to all customers in a statement sent to WLWT at 7:46 p.m.

Super Bowl 60 kicked off at 6:30 p.m. on WLWT, with the Seattle Seahawks facing off against the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl 49.

It remains unknown what caused the outage, or if other regions throughout the Greater Cincinnati area were also affected.