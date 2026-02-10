Spectrum says Northern Kentucky outage now resolved after Super Bowl was temporarily inaccessible for subscribers
Where is Super Bowl 60 being played? Let’s go check it out. Welcome to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. That right there is the home of the 49ers and home of Super Bowl 60. Yep, that’s Levi’s as in the jeans. Back in the day, the 49ers and the San Francisco Giants used to play in San Francisco at Candlestick Park, but that was demolished around 2015. Ground broke on the stadium in 2012 with the official ribbon cutting in 2014. The stadium Can hold nearly 69,000 spectators, and according to the stadium, the highest attended event ever is actually WrestleMania. The last Super Bowl game played here was *** decade ago in 2016 when Denver whooped Carolina 42 to 10. But back in 1985, before Levi’s was built, the Super Bowl also came to town, but they played at Stanford Stadium where the 49ers brought the win home over Miami. According to the stadium, Levi’s has 400 miles of data cable, 70 of which supports Wi Fi alone, and according to the stadium, it’s the only venue of its kind to be twice recognized for LED certification. And right next door is an amusement park. California’s Great America has been open since about the mid-70s. It’s currently owned by Six Flags, but according to the San Francisco Chronicle, it could be closed by 2027.
Spectrum says Northern Kentucky outage now resolved after Super Bowl was temporarily inaccessible for subscribers
Updated: 8:15 PM EST Feb 8, 2026
Editorial Standards
Spectrum says that an outage that was affecting Northern Kentucky residents who were sitting down to watch the Super Bowl has now been resolved.Outages were reported to WLWT as far north as Dayton, Kentucky, as well as far south as Walton.The outage appeared to last at least an hour, with Spectrum saying that service had been fully restored to all customers in a statement sent to WLWT at 7:46 p.m.Super Bowl 60 kicked off at 6:30 p.m. on WLWT, with the Seattle Seahawks facing off against the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl 49.It remains unknown what caused the outage, or if other regions throughout the Greater Cincinnati area were also affected.
Spectrum says that an outage that was affecting Northern Kentucky residents who were sitting down to watch the Super Bowl has now been resolved.
Outages were reported to WLWT as far north as Dayton, Kentucky, as well as far south as Walton.
The outage appeared to last at least an hour, with Spectrum saying that service had been fully restored to all customers in a statement sent to WLWT at 7:46 p.m.
Super Bowl 60 kicked off at 6:30 p.m. on WLWT, with the Seattle Seahawks facing off against the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl 49.
It remains unknown what caused the outage, or if other regions throughout the Greater Cincinnati area were also affected.