Alaska, Hawaiian Lead Thanksgiving Travel Reliability at 99.1%

In first combined Thanksgiving travel since achieving a single-operating certificate, Alaska and Hawaiian have topped the list for guest reliability, and are continuing the holiday celebration announcing Cyber Week sales.

SEATTLE , Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With record number of passengers taking to the sky this Thanksgiving holiday, Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and our regional air carrier, Horizon Air, provided the most dependable air service to guests on nearly 7,100 flights between Wednesday, November 26 and Sunday, November 30. This achievement reflects the dedication of our 35,000 employees in delivering outstanding care to our guests. Collectively, our airlines led U.S. carriers in key performance metrics:

A14 ( 82.3% ) – the percentage of flights arriving within 14 minutes of their scheduled time;

– the percentage of flights arriving within 14 minutes of their scheduled time; Completion rate ( 99.1% ) – the proportion of scheduled flights completed without cancellation; and

– the proportion of scheduled flights completed without cancellation; and DOT on-time arrivals ( 80.5% ) – the percentage of flights arriving within 14 minutes of their scheduled time, and taking into consideration cancellations, diversions, significant delays and cause of delays.

“We appreciate our guests’ trust and confidence in our ability to provide reliable transportation during the busy Thanksgiving holiday time,” said Jason Berry, Chief Operating Officer, Alaska Airlines, “Our employees consistently deliver a premium, caring experience for our guests, and this Thanksgiving was no exception. I am grateful to those who dedicated their holiday to supporting our guests and maintaining an excellent travel experience.”

Get in on the Travel Tuesday fun

On the heels of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Alaska and Hawaiian are celebrating Travel Tuesday by offering exclusive, one-day-only BOGO offers. Whether you are drawn to the vibrant buzz of Tokyo or Seoul , or have your sights set on an adventure down under in Sydney , the airlines have you covered. Visit or for terms and conditions.

More deals will be shared throughout the week. Travelers are encouraged to visit and daily as new deals are added.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle , Honolulu , Portland , Anchorage , Los Angeles , San Diego and San Francisco . We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America , Latin America , Asia and the Pacific. We’ll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”

