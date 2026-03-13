ALERT DAYs: Friday for strong winds, the weekend for winter storm | Latest Weather Forecast

Download the First Warn Weather app here

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Rain/snow mix moves into Wisconsin later Thursday afternoon, lasts through Friday afternoon

ALERT DAY Friday for strong wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour

ALERT DAY for a winter storm Saturday night through Monday

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Our next Clipper is going to bring a rain/snow mix beginning later Thursday afternoon and will move eastward throughout Thursday night and Friday. While the rain/snow mix will be on the light side, winds are going to be breezy; there is a high wind warning for southern Wisconsin from 4am – 4pm Friday. Winds could gust up to 60 miles per hour turning from the southwest to the northwest throughout Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Then attention turns to the weekend when a large, winter storm will move through the Midwest beginning Saturday night. This system’s path will take it through the Chicagoland/northwestern Indiana area, which still puts southern Wisconsin in the optimal spot to receive a decent amount of snow.

However, the freezing line is going to play an important factor this next system. Those north of the freezing line will likely experience snow throughout the entire weekend while those south of the line will first see rain or a rain/snow mix which will turn over to all snow by later Sunday.

While it is still too early to talk snow totals, most of southern Wisconsin should prepare for, at least, 6″ of wet, heavy snow. There’s a chance that some folks, especially further northeast, could receive between 1-2 feet of snow.

