Alex Warren Adds Australia/NZ/Asia Dates For ‘Finding Family On The Road’ Tour

Grammy-nominated chart-topping singer-songwriter Alex Warren has added Australia, New Zealand and Asia dates to his upcoming “Finding Family On The Road” tour, with summer festival appearances and arena dates in multiple countries.
Dates include festival appearances in Japan, at both the Tokyo and Osaka incarnations of the long-running Summer Sonic festival, Aug. 15-16, respectively, as well as a Singapore date Aug. 18 at the Star Theater. Dates continue with Aug. 21 at Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand, Aug. 24 at Spark Arena in Auckland and Australian arena dates Aug. 28 to Sept. 12. Cities include Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. See below for full routing.
For Australia and New Zealand, Alex Warren’s Finding Family on the Road presale tickets and VIP package sales begin with an Amex Presale on Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. local followed by local promoter presale on Thursday, March 19 at 10 a.m. local. General onsale begins Friday, March 20 at 11 a.m. local time. Singapore centric tickets will be available by local promoter presale on Tuesday, March 24 at 12 p.m. local time with general onsale on Wednesday, March 25, at 10 a.m. The new dates come on the heels of Warren’s newest single “FEVER DREAM,” whose video features a cameo from socialite and DJ Paris Hilton and which racked up more than 5.1 million streams on Spotify in its first 24 hours, also debuting at #21 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Recently, Alex performed his global, smash-hit, “Ordinary” at the BRIT Awards where the track was nominated for “International Song of the Year.”
The dates add to a full run of UK/Europe and North American dates kicking off April 4 in Germany and continuing into the middle of July in the U.S.
Alex Warren is represented by The·Team.
ALEX WARREN – FINDING FAMILY ON THE ROAD TOUR DATES:
Saturday, April 4 –Düsseldorf, DE– PSD Bank Dome
Monday, April 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Tuesday, April 7 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Thursday, April 9 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Friday, April 10 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle
Monday, April 13 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
Wednesday, April 15 – Oslo, NO – Unity Arena
Thursday, April 16 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Saturday, April 18 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome
Monday, April 20 – London, UK – The O2
Tuesday, April 21 – London, UK – The O2
Thursday, April 23 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
Friday, April 24 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Sunday, April 26 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Monday, April 27 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wednesday, April 29 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Bank Arena
Thursday, April 30 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
Saturday, May 2 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena
Monday, May 4 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wednesday, May 6 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Thursday, May 7 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Monday, May 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wednesday, May 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Friday, May 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Saturday, May 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Tuesday, June 2 – Morrison CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wednesday, June 3 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater
Friday, June 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
Saturday, June 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Monday, June 8 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Friday, June 12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Saturday, June 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sunday, June 14 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Wednesday, June 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Friday, June 19 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Sunday, June 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Tuesday, June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Thursday, June 25 – Atlanta GA – State Farm Arena
Friday, June 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Saturday, June 27 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
Monday, June 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thursday, July 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Grand Casino Arena
Friday, July 3 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
Sunday, July 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, July 7 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Friday, July 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
Saturday, July 11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavillion
Monday, July 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wednesday, July 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Friday, July 17 – Minot, ND – North Dakota State Fair
Saturday, July 18 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena
NEW DATES
Saturday, August 15 – Tokyo, JP- Summer Sonic
Sunday, August 16 – Osaka, JP – Summer Sonic
Tuesday, August 18 – Singapore – Star Theatre
Friday, August 21 – Christchurch, NZ – Wolfbrook Arena
Monday, August 24 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Friday, August 28 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena
Wednesday, September 1 – Brisbane, QLD – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Saturday, September 4 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena
Wednesday, September 9 – Adelaide, SA – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
Saturday, September 12 – Perth, WA – RAC Arena