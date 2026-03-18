Alex Warren Adds Australia/NZ/Asia Dates For ‘Finding Family On The Road’ Tour

Grammy-nominated chart-topping singer-songwriter Alex Warren has added Australia, New Zealand and Asia dates to his upcoming “Finding Family On The Road” tour, with summer festival appearances and arena dates in multiple countries.

Dates include festival appearances in Japan, at both the Tokyo and Osaka incarnations of the long-running Summer Sonic festival, Aug. 15-16, respectively, as well as a Singapore date Aug. 18 at the Star Theater. Dates continue with Aug. 21 at Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand, Aug. 24 at Spark Arena in Auckland and Australian arena dates Aug. 28 to Sept. 12. Cities include Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. See below for full routing.

For Australia and New Zealand, Alex Warren’s Finding Family on the Road presale tickets and VIP package sales begin with an Amex Presale on Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. local followed by local promoter presale on Thursday, March 19 at 10 a.m. local. General onsale begins Friday, March 20 at 11 a.m. local time. Singapore centric tickets will be available by local promoter presale on Tuesday, March 24 at 12 p.m. local time with general onsale on Wednesday, March 25, at 10 a.m. The new dates come on the heels of Warren’s newest single “FEVER DREAM,” whose video features a cameo from socialite and DJ Paris Hilton and which racked up more than 5.1 million streams on Spotify in its first 24 hours, also debuting at #21 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Recently, Alex performed his global, smash-hit, “Ordinary” at the BRIT Awards where the track was nominated for “International Song of the Year.”

The dates add to a full run of UK/Europe and North American dates kicking off April 4 in Germany and continuing into the middle of July in the U.S.

Alex Warren is represented by The·Team.

ALEX WARREN – FINDING FAMILY ON THE ROAD TOUR DATES:

Saturday, April 4 –Düsseldorf, DE– PSD Bank Dome

Monday, April 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Tuesday, April 7 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Thursday, April 9 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Friday, April 10 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle

Monday, April 13 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

Wednesday, April 15 – Oslo, NO – Unity Arena

Thursday, April 16 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Saturday, April 18 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome

Monday, April 20 – London, UK – The O2

Tuesday, April 21 – London, UK – The O2

Thursday, April 23 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

Friday, April 24 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Sunday, April 26 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Monday, April 27 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wednesday, April 29 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Bank Arena

Thursday, April 30 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

Saturday, May 2 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

Monday, May 4 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wednesday, May 6 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Thursday, May 7 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Monday, May 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, May 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Friday, May 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tuesday, June 2 – Morrison CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 3 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater

Friday, June 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Saturday, June 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Monday, June 8 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Friday, June 12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Saturday, June 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, June 14 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wednesday, June 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Friday, June 19 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sunday, June 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tuesday, June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, June 25 – Atlanta GA – State Farm Arena

Friday, June 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Saturday, June 27 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

Monday, June 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thursday, July 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Friday, July 3 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

Sunday, July 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, July 7 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Friday, July 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Saturday, July 11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavillion

Monday, July 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wednesday, July 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Friday, July 17 – Minot, ND – North Dakota State Fair

Saturday, July 18 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena

NEW DATES

Saturday, August 15 – Tokyo, JP- Summer Sonic

Sunday, August 16 – Osaka, JP – Summer Sonic

Tuesday, August 18 – Singapore – Star Theatre

Friday, August 21 – Christchurch, NZ – Wolfbrook Arena

Monday, August 24 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Friday, August 28 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday, September 1 – Brisbane, QLD – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Saturday, September 4 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday, September 9 – Adelaide, SA – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

Saturday, September 12 – Perth, WA – RAC Arena