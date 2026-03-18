Pokémon Pokopia Update Coming, Bringing Improvements and Bug Fixes

Pokémon Pokopia will soon get an update that addresses an array of issues and improvements, Nintendo has confirmed.

Launched last week to huge success, Pokopia players are already creating blocky Pokémon paradises full of incredible creations — though a few users have gotten snagged by bugs along the way. Now, Nintendo has said it is aware of several issues — and listed a string of bugs and upcoming additions it has planned for Pokopia in the near future.

Happily, Nintendo expects that its planned update will several progression blockers that are currently occurring in players’ worlds, even if players have encountered them already (so no, hopefully you don’t now need to start over).

Other than bug fixes, there’s no mention here of actual new content also coming to Pokémon Pokopia in future — but it is still early days. And it’s worth remembering that the first in-game event “More Spores for Hoppip” is already now live, and set to run until March 25.

Beyond that, it remains to be seen how and when Nintendo will add new Pokémon species and items to Pokopia, though the game’s big launch (with more than 2.2 million copies already sold) means it’s likely the game will be kept updated for the forseeable future.

Nintendo’s current list of upcoming fixes, as confirmed in a new blog post on the official Pokémon Pokopia website, lies below:

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Known issues

When requesting “Let’s build a home!” in “Pasapasa Koya Town,” Squirtle moves up a tree and cannot be spoken to, preventing the request from progressing.

In the “Gloomy Seaside Town” request “Find a Pokémon Center!”, if you destroy the cracked blocks on the bridge before Mojambo crosses it, it will be difficult to progress with the request.

When performing the “Find a Pokémon Center!” request in “Dusky Seaside Town,” if you follow certain steps, the event to repair the bridge in “Mojumbo” will not occur, and you will not be able to progress with the request.

In “Rugged Mountain Town,” if you follow certain steps, the event where you encounter “Rotom” will no longer occur.

When the request “Let’s clean up the roads!” in “Rugged Mountain Town” occurs under certain circumstances, it becomes difficult to progress with the request.

The type of “Spinarak” in the Pokédex is incorrect.

Planned improvements

In the “Pasapasa Koya Town” request “Break the rocks with a Rock Smasher!”, if you place another block in the position of the cracked block near the “Crab Growl”, it will be difficult to understand how to proceed.

In the “Dusty Seaside Town” request “Take the Professor with you!”, if you place another block in the position of the cracked block near “Snorlax”, it will be difficult to understand how to progress.

Future plans

An update to correct the above will be released soon. Even if the problem has already occurred, applying this update will resolve it. We will continue to investigate any other issues not mentioned above.

Pokémon Pokopia Concept Art

If you’re currently playing the game and not stuck at a progression blocking bug, be sure to check out our list of all the Pokémon in Pokopia, and take a look at our Things to Do First in Pokopia guide to make the most of your first few days. To help you get started, we’ve also got a list of 17 things that Pokopia doesn’t tell you, plus How to Raise the Environment Level and How to Raise Pokémon Comfort Level.

Tom Phillips is IGN’s News Editor. You can reach Tom at tom_phillips@ign.com or find him on Bluesky @tomphillipseg.bsky.social