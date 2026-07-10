Ali Larter celebrates Fourth of July with mountain getaway in Idaho

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ali Larter celebrated the Fourth of July with a little mountain adventure.

The “Landman” star shared a patriotic photo dump from the holiday, documenting an active getaway filled with fishing, floating down a river and celebrating with family and friends.

Larter captioned the post, “Epic 4th in the Mountains!” with American flag emojis.

‘LANDMAN’ STAR ALI LARTER WOWS IN ‘STUNNING’ SELFIES AS SHE SHOWS OFF RUGGED MOUNTAIN LIFESTYLE

The actress wore a white cherry-print triangle bikini beneath an open jean jacket paired with distressed denim shorts. She completed the all-American look with a blue-and-white trucker hat and oversized sunglasses.

One friend opted for a burgundy bikini top with light-wash denim shorts, while another wore a royal blue one-piece swimsuit tucked into denim shorts with a baseball cap.

The holiday festivities also included a fly-fishing excursion.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Larter and a friend stood together in the middle of a shallow mountain river wearing chest waders, long-sleeve fishing shirts, baseball caps and sunglasses while holding fly rods. Towering trees and rushing water surrounded the pair as they smiled for the camera.

The “Varsity Blues” star also slowed things down with a relaxing float through the river.

The 50-year-old mother of two and a friend drifted side by side in inflatable loungers while wearing baseball caps as they took in the peaceful mountain scenery.

‘LANDMAN’ STAR ALI LARTER SHOWS OFF HER TONED ABS IN DARING BRALETTE AND CARGO PANTS LOOK

The holiday weekend brought everyone together for a group photo beside a bright red Jeep.

The group embraced the Fourth of July spirit in red, white and blue outfits, with American flags, festive scarves and coordinated summer looks adding to the holiday celebration.

The trio later stopped for another photo against the scenic mountain backdrop.

Larter wore a white tank top tucked into denim shorts with a striped button-down and a white cowboy hat as the trio smiled beneath clear blue skies.

The holiday weekend reflected the slower pace Larter has embraced since relocating her family from Los Angeles to Sun Valley, Idaho, in 2020.

While speaking with Fox News Digital in June, Larter said her summers have become “totally different” since making the move.

“We love to barbecue at our house. We love to play with our dogs. My daughter will probably play some volleyball. We’ll go to Leroy’s and get an ice cream cone,” she said.

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM, ASHTON KUTCHER AND MILA KUNIS SHARE AN UNEXPECTED FOURTH OF JULY TRADITION

“It’s just kind of simpler, and the days are really long. The sun’s out till like 10 at night now, so it’s been really beautiful to kind of have the kids out of school and enjoy the time with them.”

Larter and husband Hayes MacArthur share two children, son Teddy and daughter Vivienne.

Larter has also been embracing a new chapter after turning 50, recently telling People that her approach to wellness has evolved over the years.

“It’s shifted in so many ways because I believe in the whole approach to wellness,” Larter said. “I’m someone who definitely — I go to the gym, I drink a ton of water and celery juice. I take care of my skin. I love my family.”

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The actress said becoming a mother has also changed how she prioritizes self-care, explaining that consistency has become one of the biggest differences in her routine.

“This new chapter is just beginning,” Larter said.

Outside of family life, Larter is preparing for another season of Paramount+’s “Landman,” where she stars as Angela Norris opposite Billy Bob Thornton.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Janelle Ash contributed to this report