Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix: Week of June 29, 2026

Enola Holmes 3 sent out an open invitation to a detective’s wedding in Malta, and so far, viewers have RSVP’d in droves. Millie Bobby Brown’s adventure-centric threequel, which debuted at the top of the English film list with 20.7 million views, sees the titular gumshoe preparing to wed Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), only to learn that her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) has been kidnapped. Enola immediately jumps on the case — all while uncovering complex truths about the historical period she inhabits.

Audiences stayed tuned in to another kind of mystery, as I Will Find You topped the English TV list for a third week in a row, accumulating 16 million views this past week and 74.1 million total views to date. The eight-episode adaptation of Harlan Coben’s 2023 novel stars Sam Worthington as a father who has been wrongfully imprisoned for murdering his own son. But upon learning that the boy may still be alive, he sets out on a desperate mission to rescue his kid for good.

Worst Neighbor Ever launched in the No. 2 spot on the list, gathering 10 million views. The documentary series details unbelievable yet true stories of neighbors gone bad, from heinous fraud schemes to senseless acts of violence, told through eyewitness accounts from community members, sit-downs with law enforcement, and startling body-cam footage.

The second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender seized the No. 3 spot on the list, collecting 9.6 million views. (Even Duolingo is hyped about the release of Season 2.) The latest episodes of the live-action fantasy-adventure follow the young airbender Aang (Gordon Cormier) as he attempts to win over the elusive Earth King Kuei (Justin Chien) in his plight against the fearsome Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). Likewise, the first season returned to the Top 10 for the second week in a row, taking the No. 5 spot with 3.6 million views.

Voicemails for Isabelle called up the No. 2 spot on the English film list, notching 13.3 million views. Director Leah McKendrick’s tearjerker rom-com follows a pastry chef (Zoey Deutch) who’s grieving the loss of her beloved little sister (Ciara Bravo) — and makes an unexpected connection with a handsome stranger (Nick Robinson). A different flavor of comedy came in at No. 3 on the list with 12.7 million views: Little Brother, starring John Cena and Eric André. Cena plays a real estate agent who’s carefully plotting the next big move in his career, when his chaotic “little brother” (André) comes careening back into his life.

Summer continues to be a strong season for Kids and Family movies and shows. The family-friendly flicks on this week’s English film list include Swapped (No. 5 in its 10th week on the chart, 3.6 million views), KPop Demon Hunters (No. 6, 3.5 million views), and The Boss Baby (No. 10, 2.6 million views). Meanwhile, the kid-centric series Salish & Jordan Matter (No. 8, 1.5 million views), Danny Go! (No. 9, 1.3 million views), and Ms. Rachel (No. 10, 1.3 million views) were among the titles making waves on the English TV list.

Audiences are quick to queue up the latest Korean releases. The limited series Agent Kim Reactivated — which follows a retired black-ops agent (So Ji-sub) who brushes off his skills to save his daughter — launched at No. 1 on the non-English TV list, with 10.5 million views. And the riveting movie Husbands in Action — in which a kidnapped woman’s ex husband (Jin Seon-kyu) and current husband (Gong Myoung) grudgingly come together to save her — claimed the No. 2 spot on the non-English film list, with 1.7 million views.