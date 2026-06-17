AMC Stock Jumps After $150M Equity Raise — CEO Says Investor Confidence Amid A Resurgent Box Office Is Beating Dilution Fears

The company said it sold approximately 105.3 million shares as part of the at-the-market equity offering.

AMC also highlighted a strong box office environment, with six films generating domestic opening weekends exceeding $75 million over the past 11 weeks.

Aron highlighted that the offering’s completion is a positive development for AMC, saying it significantly strengthens the company’s cash reserves.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) were up more than 7% in Thursday morning’s trade after the company announced that it had successfully completed a $150 million at-the-market equity offering.

AMC said the additional capital strengthens its balance sheet and provides greater financial flexibility to pursue its long-term strategic priorities. The company also highlighted a strong box-office environment, with six films generating domestic opening weekends exceeding $75 million over the past 11 weeks.

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The company said it sold approximately 105.3 million shares as part of the at-the-market equity offering.

AMC CEO Says ‘Cash Is King’

AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a post on X that the company’s stock surge of over 50% since the launch of the equity offering in February this year is a sign of investor confidence.

“It is particularly encouraging that the AMC share price has risen by more than 50% during this time, showing presumably that investors’ confidence in a resurgent Box Office outweighs fears about dilution,” he said.

Aron highlighted that the offering’s completion is a positive development for AMC, saying it significantly strengthens the company’s cash reserves.

“I’ve said it many times: Cash is King,” he added.

Aron said that AMC remains focused on improving the guest experience, increasing its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and reducing financial leverage.

What Wall Street Is Saying About AMC

B. Riley analyst Drew Crum raised his price target on AMC to $2.25 from $2 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, citing stronger-than-expected domestic box office performance in May and increased confidence in second-quarter upside.

Crum said continued box office strength, improving release windows, and potential tailwinds from guild renewals could support further gains. However, he cautioned that much of the bullish scenario may already be reflected in AMC’s valuation, limiting the stock’s upside from current levels.