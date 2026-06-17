What to Know About Redistricting Efforts Underway in Georgia

Georgia on Wednesday will become the latest Southern state to seize upon the recent Supreme Court decision on voting rights to consider redrawing its congressional lines to favor the Republican Party.

Gov. Brian Kemp has summoned lawmakers to the Capitol in Atlanta for a special session, aiming to lock in new federal and state legislative lines ahead of the 2028 elections. He has also called them to address what experts regard as a looming crisis with the state’s election law, heading off a July 1 deadline that would set off a major disruption to the November election.

The redistricting frenzy was set in motion by an April Supreme Court ruling that weakened the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by effectively declaring that many intentionally drawn Black-majority districts were unconstitutional racial gerrymanders. That created an opening for Republican-led states like Tennessee, Alabama and Louisiana to wipe out districts that traditionally elected Democrats.

Republican officials in Georgia have been tight-lipped so far about how far they are willing to go to try to diminish Democratic representation in the state, and it is still unclear when they will release the proposed new maps.