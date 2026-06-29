Amsterdam urges residents to hang curtains outside as heatwave tests homes built for winter

As temperatures climb in the Netherlands, Amsterdam officials are encouraging residents to try an unusually simple way to keep homes cooler: hang curtains or even bedsheets on the outside of their windows.

That inexpensive tactic may help in houses built to trap warmth during cold northern European winters, improving indoor comfort and potentially reducing the need for energy-intensive cooling.

What’s happening?

With a heatwave driving temperatures up across the Netherlands, Amsterdam’s public health institute urged people to keep direct sunlight off their windows, as The Guardian reported.

The government also put its national heatwave plan into effect, with special attention on older adults and other vulnerable people.

According to Eline Coolen, the heat coordinator at Amsterdam’s public health institute, one reason the city’s homes are so exposed to heat is that “in Dutch houses, but also in many houses in northern Europe, you have very big windows.”

She added: “We have always built for the winter, when you want as much sun and warmth in your house as possible.”

These large window designs can pose a risk in households as summers continue to get hotter, even increasing the risk of death.

Beyond homes, researchers are trying other creative ways to cool streets and public spaces while also making the area look aesthetically appealing, including fake trees, pergolas, greenery, and even “shadow art” to shield pedestrians from direct sun.

Why does it matter?

By blocking sunlight before it heats the glass, exterior curtains can help reduce the amount of heat entering a home.

That can make indoor spaces more tolerable during a heatwave and may also lower electricity bills by reducing reliance on fans or air conditioning.

Bert Blocken, who teaches mechanical engineering at Heriot-Watt University, told The Guardian the science behind it is simple.

“A huge body of research showed the best way to keep a building cool was simply to keep out the sun,” he said, adding, “We need to keep our buildings cool, ideally without active cooling devices.”

A Vereniging Eigen Huis survey found that 23% of respondents said their homes became too hot during a heatwave, even though most had already tried to cool them down.

Heat can also carry economic consequences because people won’t be as productive at work after a restless and uncomfortable night. Sandra Phlippen, who leads climate strategy at ABN Amro, said, “One night of sleep loss [costs] close to €200 [£173].”

What’s being done?

The response needs to happen at several levels, from personal habits to building design and broader urban planning. Werner Hagens, who coordinates the Dutch heatwave plan, told The Guardian that newer research suggests simple awareness campaigns appear to reduce deaths during heatwaves.

The cheapest first step is exterior shading — curtains, sheets, blinds, or awnings that block the sun before it reaches the window. More permanent upgrades, such as outdoor screens, reflective roofs, trees, and green facades, can help even more over time.

“But every year in Amsterdam alone, 110 people die because of the heat,” Coolen warned. “That could rise to as many as 600 in the future without serious measures.”

Jeroen Kluck, who studies climate-resilient cities at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, told the publication: “If you make shadow, with a nice place to sit underneath and plants that can survive a bit of drought, it all helps.”

Urban planners should increasingly view shade, vegetation, and heat-conscious design as essential tools for protecting citizens’ health through increasingly hot summers.

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