Search for missing 6-year-old in Clayton County continuing overnight

Clayton County police officers have deployed specialized teams and tactical resources to find a missing, non-verbal child.

Ramon Jett (Credit: Clayton County Police Department)

What we know:

Clayton County Police Department officers are asking for immediate public assistance to locate Ramon Jett.

The vulnerable child, who goes by the nickname “RJ,” vanished Sunday between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. from the Sutter Lake Apartments at 8104 Webb Road in Riverdale.

Ramon stands approximately 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 40 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a light green shirt, camouflage shorts, and white socks.

Community members noted that Joy Lake, a significant body of water, sits a very short distance from the apartment complex where the boy was last seen.

Ashleigh Harris, Ramon’s mother, said that he has gone missing before, but in a smaller area. Harris explained that Ramon had been staying with his older sister after they went swimming on Saturday,

“So when they woke up from a nap today, they discovered that the door was open. And everybody just got into search mode. Anxiety, it’s a lot of anxiety, nervousness, but staying hopeful,” Harris said.

Harris suggested that if you see Ramon, call him by his nickname.

“He may be a little standoffish, but if you can, please contact the police station immediately. Call him by his nickname. That might make him more welcome. He loves numbers, letters, nursery rhymes, and stuff like that. So he’s drawn to stuff like that,” Harris said.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking the public to keep a close eye out for the child. Anyone who sees Ramon should immediately call 911.

For non-emergency tips or information regarding his whereabouts, the public can reach out to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-477-4479.

The situation is uniquely critical because Ramon is nonverbal and suffers from a medical mental health condition. Law enforcement plan to continue searching for Ramon through the overnight hours.

Because of these factors, he might be completely unable to communicate or ask anyone for help, which has raised severe concerns for his physical safety, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

If you live or are traveling in the Riverdale area, especially near the 8000 block of Webb Road, authorities state you need to check your property immediately.

Look closely through your yards, porches, outbuildings, wooded areas, or any locations where a young child might look for shelter.

What we don’t know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact time the child was last seen or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Search coordinators have not yet determined what direction Ramon was traveling when he walked away from the Webb Road block.

It remains unclear whether Ramon lives at the Sutter Lake Apartments or was simply visiting the property when he disappeared.

What they’re saying:

“This is a big complex,” Demeca Evans, a local neighbor, explained as volunteers joined the sweep. “I got kids and I got a grandson that age, and I would be devastated to know that he was not in our presence or missing. So I’m praying for the mother and the parents, and I really pray that you’ll find this baby.”