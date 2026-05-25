Andrey Rublev vs Ignacio Buse Preview: Head-to-Head, Prediction for French Open 2026

Andrey Rublev takes on talented youngster Ignacio Buse in the first round of the French Open on Monday. The Peruvian will go into the match full of confidence after winning his first ATP Tour title last week. But Rublev is also a strong player on clay and will look to avoid an upset in what should be a compelling match.

Andrey Rublev vs Ignacio Buse Match Details

Date: May 25, 2026

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Tournament: French Open 2026

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Roland Garros Stadium, Paris, France

Surface: Outdoor Clay

Category: Grand Slam

Live Telecast: HBO Max, TNT, TSN

Rublev vs Buse Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between Rublev and Buse on the ATP Tour. The Russian has been struggling for consistency this year, but enters the French Open with an overall 18-10 win-loss record. He reached the final in Barcelona and the quarterfinals in Rome, but hasn’t defeated a player ranked in the top 20 this year.

Rublev has reached at least the third round at the French Open in each of the last four editions of the Grand Slam, and holds a decent clay-court record with a 65% win percentage.

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On the other hand, Buse is enjoying a breakout season on the ATP Tour and capped it off by winning the Hamburg Open as a qualifier last week.

Buse defeated strong clay-court players, including Tommy Paul, Ugo Humbert, and Jakub Menšík, to triumph in Germany. The 22-year-old goes into his French Open debut on a seven-match winning streak and holds a 65% win percentage on clay, albeit on a much smaller sample size.

Rublev vs Buse Prediction and Pick

Rublev enjoyed a bit of a break after the Italian Open, while Buse played 7 matches in 8 days to win the Hamburg Open. Back in action at the French Open just 2 days later, it remains to be seen whether fatigue could be an issue for the Peruvian.

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Buse also required treatment for dizziness during the Hamburg Open final, so the heat in Paris could be another obstacle for him, especially if the match goes long.

This could be an intriguing tactical battle between two players with a strong baseline game. Whoever can control the long rallies will certainly have the advantage.

Rublev has more Grand Slam experience, which could be a big boost to his hopes. He also has a decent serve and has shown glimpses of his clay-court strengths with some of his performances this season.

Buse is also a strong clay-court player and generates heavy topspin with his forehand. He moves well on the court and has the tools to make life difficult for the 11th seed in the first round.

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This match could well go down to the wire, especially if Buse starts strong. But after his grueling run in Hamburg, defeating a seeded player first up in Paris may be a step too far.

Pick – Rublev in five sets.