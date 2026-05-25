‘GMA’ Deals & Steals Blowout: 50% off & Free Shipping on Every Order

We have exclusive “GMA” Deals & Steals on summer solutions.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Karcher, Alpen Optics and more. The deals start at just $15 and are up to 75% off. Find all of Tory Johnson’s Deals & Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks. Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering. Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.

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Karcher: Power Washer and Steam Mop Get a deep clean with the Kärcher K1700, a versatile electric pressure washer for cars, patios, fencing, decks and more. With a 1700 PSI CETA certified TruPressure output, this power washer is easy to use for efficient cleaning. The kit includes three different spray nozzles with a universal quick-connect fitting: a 15-degree nozzle for regular cleaning tasks, a turbo nozzle for intense cleaning power and a 65-degree soap nozzle for applying detergent and achieving a sparkling finish. The integrated and removable detergent tank on the top makes it easy to apply your favorite pressure washer detergents. No tools needed for assembly. SC 3 Upright EasyFix Steam Cleaner steam mop heats up in no time, and thanks to its permanently refillable and removable fresh water tank including a descaling cartridge, it is ready to use especially quickly and is very easy to operate. EasyFix floor nozzle with hook-and-loop fastener for a more thorough cleaning result than you would get with conventional mopping. Use on sealed hard floors, including wood, or attach the carpet glider for rugs and carpeted floors. Limit three per order. Free shipping!

Alpen Optics: Optical Instruments Get clarity, durability, and precision with high-performance binoculars, scopes and more. Packed with premium features like advanced stabilization and cutting-edge optical tech, Alpen Optics are built for real-world use. The LED Rechargeable Tek-Light HeadLamp is compact, built for hands-free visibility on the trail, at camp, around the house or during emergency use. Multiple flashlight and floodlight modes let you switch between focused distance lighting and broader area illumination, while the red mode and SOS function add extra versatility. Apex 10×42 Waterproof Binoculars are a versatile choice for hiking, travel, wildlife watching and general outdoor use. The balanced 10×42 configuration delivers bright, detailed images with a comfortable field of view, while the waterproof, fog-proof construction helps them perform confidently in wet weather and shifting temperatures. Choose from a big assortment of optical tools. Limit three per order. Free shipping!

Elevate cooking with a stunning combination of power and elegance. Featuring a PFAS-free ceramic nonstick coating, GreenLife Dream delivers healthier meals without worry. Each pan is crafted from quick-heating aluminum for incredible strength and professional results. The stay-cool riveted handles offer a sturdy, comfortable grip while the pastel colors instantly brighten up your kitchen. Dishwasher-safe, oven-safe up to 390 degrees Fahrenheit with forged aluminum lids that lock in heat, moisture and flavor. The 10-Piece Set includes everything you need for daily cooking: 8-inch and 10-inch frypans, 3.83-quart saute pan with lid, 2-quart and 2.5-quart saucepans with lids, and 5-quart stockpot with lid. The 2-Piece Frypan set includes 8-inch and 10-inch frypans. Single saucepan with lid is also available. Limit five per order. Free shipping!

ICEBox: Emergency and Estate Kits Organize important documents and details of your life to give your family peace of mind if you’re not available. ICEBox is an all-in-one emergency and estate planner that organizes more than 35 categories of essential documents, accounts, keys, and instructions for both you and your next of kin. Designed to safeguard and simplify access to what you need in an emergency. The Fire Resistant lockable storage box includes ID cards, a color-coded filing system, keychain organization and step-by-step instructions so loved ones feel confident in what to do next. The LIGHT is a simplified version for keeping just the most essential documents protected and organized. Free shipping!

Elevate the way you travel with Samsonite. A leader in luggage, Samsonite builds trusted and innovative products. Choose from bestselling luggage collections including the Freeform, which is a favorite style known for its lightweight design and durability. The double wheels are designed to increase maneuverability. The ultra-lightweight Venue X Collection balances style and function. Starting at just 5.7 pounds, each luggage piece offers exceptional interior organization to help make your journey seamless. Softside luggage, backpacks, and duffels are also available. Choose from a variety of sizes and colors. Free shipping!

Upgrade to bedding that’s not just cozy, but comfy too. Cozy Earth’s fan-favorite temperature-regulating viscose bamboo sheets keep you comfortably cool in the summer and cozy warm in the winter for year-round comfort. Finish off your bamboo bedscape with a comforter made with temperature-regulating fabric and fill and a coordinating (with your new sheet set) viscose bamboo duvet cover. Soft-Wash Cotton Sheet Sets are crafted from 100% high-quality natural cotton to deliver an irresistibly soft, lived-in feel from the very first night. The Soft-Wash duvet cover completes the experience. Choose from beautiful, calming hues. The Silk Comforter is filled with 100% Mulberry Silk — breathable, moisture-wicking and designed for year-round comfort. Free shipping!

The Original Muck Boot Company The Original Muck Boot Company: Shoes Keep your feet 100% MUCKPROOF. Muck’s lightweight waterproof footwear is designed for everything from gardening and backyard projects to dog walks and everyday errands. The Muckster Lite Liberty Clogs celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with a patriotic-inspired design while delivering easy slip-on convenience, all-day comfort and 100% waterproof protection. They’re your new grab-and-go shoe for outdoor activities all summer long. The Muckster II is a mid-boot with a versatile neoprene collar that can be rolled down to reveal a fun printed lining, adding a touch of personality. This classic style features a high-traction rubber outsole that provides excellent grip and reliable contact on wet surfaces, while its smart design sheds debris with ease. Styles for the whole family — men, women and kids. Free shipping! $27.50 – $57.50

$55 – $115

Audien Hearing: Hearing Aids Experience better hearing from Audien or help a loved one get over the intimidation of wearing a hearing aid. The Atom Pro 2 is a compact in-ear device designed for everyday clarity and comfort. It features crystal-clear sound, four adaptive hearing modes, and the world’s first charging case with built-in UV sanitization that cleans your hearing aids every time they charge. Powerful, discreet and ready for daily use. The patented Comfort+ design is so lightweight and discreet, you’ll forget you’re even wearing them. Free shipping!

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Honeydew Sleep: Pillows and Accessories Transform your rest with pillows from Honeydew Sleep. All pillows are handmade using their proprietary, patent-pending fill. This magic fill helps Honeydew pillows achieve the impossible — they feel soft and luxurious but are still supportive and substantial, never flattening out over time. The Scrumptious Side Sleeper pillow features a unique shoulder cutout designed to keep your neck and head in perfect alignment, alleviating pain and improving your sleep quality, so you can wake up feeling refreshed, energized, and ready to take on the day. The travel version is larger than a typical travel pillow, specifically engineered to provide you with the same support and comfort you get from a full-size pillow, in a package that is easy and convenient to take with you anywhere. The Body Pillow is designed to support your entire body — long enough to lay your head on it while embracing it and having it support you between your knees. Silk eye masks, pillowcases and more are available. Limit six per product. Free shipping!

Miko: Rolling Percussive Massager Deliver deep, effective muscle relief. The Swift Rolling Percussive Massager features a unique combination of rolling motion and rhythmic percussive pulses. Designed for hands-free use, it glides along the body for broad coverage with minimal effort, while its patented detachable design, quiet operation, and durable aluminum build make it a reliable solution for recovery, relaxation and everyday comfort. Five adjustable speeds (P1-P5) are controlled via touch controls with a double-click reverse spin. Offers up to nine hours of battery life with USB-C charging. Free shipping!

Prepared Hero: Emergency Tools Prepare for the unexpected with Prepared Hero. Fire Blankets extinguish small fires quickly and easily with no mess (unlike common fire extinguishers). Simply deploy the blanket by pulling down the tabs. The blanket effectively cuts off the fire’s oxygen supply and is useful in kitchens, cars, camping and more. Compact and easy to store in a ready-to-hang pouch, they’re designed to be accessible whenever you need them. The new flame-resistant apron doubles as an emergency fire blanket and withstands heat up to 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit — perfect for your summer barbecue. Fire Spray is a water-based foam packaged to spray in a precise stream designed to put out fires quickly. Protection gloves, preparedness kits and more are available. Limit 50 per product. Free shipping!

Guard Your ID: Identity Protection Kits Prepare for the unexpected with Prepared Hero. Fire Blankets extinguish small fires quickly and easily with no mess (unlike common fire extinguishers). Simply deploy the blanket by pulling down the tabs. The blanket effectively cuts off the fire’s oxygen supply and is useful in kitchens, cars, camping and more. Compact and easy to store in a ready-to-hang pouch, they’re designed to be accessible whenever you need them. The new flame-resistant apron doubles as an emergency fire blanket and withstands heat up to 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit — perfect for your summer barbecue. Fire Spray is a water-based foam packaged to spray in a precise stream designed to put out fires quickly. Protection gloves, preparedness kits and more are available. Limit 50 per product. Free shipping!

MALIBU SKYE: Crossbody Bag Give your summer looks a new accessory. The Evelyn Crossbody Bag is medium-sized with a relaxed open-entry silhouette designed for smooth, easy access. The opening is secured by a foldover magnetic closure and a zipper closure with a front pocket to keep your cell phone and other essentials handy. The bag has a fully lined interior with a zipper pocket and a slip pocket for easy organization. The adjustable and detachable strap helps ensure it fits right for you. Free shipping! $24.50 + Free Shipping

$78

Airthereal: Composters and Filtered Water Dispenser Create a cleaner and greener home with devices from Airthereal. The Revive R500 Electric Kitchen Composter turns food scraps into dry, odor-free powder. The SHARKSDEN Trinity Blade crushes waste from multiple angles. Discard food scraps into the 2.5L stainless container and press start, cutting kitchen waste by up to 90% and creating nutrient-rich compost in hours. The odor-reducing carbon filter is also 100% biodegradable. The Revive R800 5L WiFi Kitchen Composter allows composting of larger quantities of food waste with three versatile modes: ECO Pre-Compost, Bio Compost, and Self-Clean. Monitor composting progress and track your carbon footprint in real-time through the free user-friendly mobile app. The Pristine Lite3 RO Countertop Instant Filtered Water Dispenser is a countertop reverse osmosis system for refreshingly crisp water on demand. No complex plumbing or DIY skills are required–simply plug it into any power outlet for clear, clean water that is safe for drinking, free from any viruses or bacteria growth. Limit three per product. Free shipping!

Dura Living: Kitchen Wares Turn busy days into beautiful family moments. Dura Living oven-safe borosilicate glass storage containers (perfect for freezer-to-oven ease) and precision-forged kitchen knife sets combine smart design, lasting durability, and timeless style to make prepping, storing, cooking and serving a pure joy. Containers are made with eco-friendly, high-quality glass and vibrant, multicolor BPA-free lids, so you can feel good about every choice. Forged knife sets include versatile everyday sets like four-piece starters with 8-inch chef, 7-inch Santoku, 5-inch utility, and 3.5-inch paring, as well as the 8-Piece Steak Knife Set for effortless slicing at family dinners and holiday feasts. Crafted from high-carbon stainless steel for ultra-sharp precision, ergonomic handles for comfort, and timeless style, they’re dishwasher-safe (hand-wash recommended) and perfect for prepping meals or carving roasts. Free shipping!

Vitruvi: Humidifiers, Diffusers and Essential Oils Elevate your daily wellness routine. The whisper-quiet Cloud Humidifier provides a continuous cool mist that hydrates your skin and hair, promoting a dewy complexion and silky locks. Includes time settings ranging from 8 to 24 hours and a light-free night mode for undisturbed, restful sleep. The compact, nightstand-friendly design fits seamlessly into any space, humidifying rooms up to 600 square feet. The Air Cordless Diffuser is a waterless diffuser you can take anywhere — same pure, long-lasting scent, but without being tethered to a wall. It uses ultra-efficient cold air technology to scent up to 1,500 square feet for up to 30 days with ease. Adjustable scent strength and mess-free refills, designed for a seamless and safe scenting experience. Choose from a big assortment of essential oils including kits. Plug-in diffuser is also available. Free shipping!

Picture Keeper: Photo Storage Devices Get peace of mind with a digital backup. Store photos with a simple and secure backup process. Whether you’re running out of memory, setting up a new phone or simply want peace of mind, Picture Keeper removes the headache from backups. Simply plug it into a phone, tablet or computer, and press “start backup” for photos, videos, and contacts, no internet required. The device smartly skips duplicate photos to save space, plus you can easily find your photos with your voice. Compatible with iPhones, Androids, PCs and Macs. Sizes ranging from 16GB to 256GB. The 500GB and 1TB PRO SSD are also available for added protection. Limit four per order. Free shipping!