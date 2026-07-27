AnMed experiencing phone and internet issues across all locations

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – AnMed said all hospital locations are experiencing a phone and internet outage.

According to the hospital system, care teams remain on site and continue to see patients in the emergency room.

A recently released patient, who wanted to remain anonymous, described the environment inside.

“I just got discharged, but I wasn’t able to get any paperwork or anything. Everybody’s MyCharts are down,” the patient said. “It’s crazy up there right now.”

The patient said the situation is causing a lot of anxiety.

“It’s just a very scary situation. You never know who’s behind it,” the patient said.

An official with Medshore confirmed to FOX Carolina that patients are being diverted from AnMed to hospitals in Greenville.

“They’re transferring a lot of the patients to Prisma from what I understand, from what the staff told me,” the patient said. “That’s really about all I know.”

Despite the situation, the patient said they had a good experience at AnMed.

“I mean it was a great experience, and don’t get me wrong, they’re great,” the patient said. “You know, of course this is beyond their control.”

The hospital system said it is working to restore services as quickly as possible.

AnMed released a statement confirming that the incident involved malware:

We are currently experiencing a cybersecurity disruption involving malware that is impacting our network. We are working diligently to return our systems to full functionality as quickly as possible with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity specialists as well as state and federal authorities. Protecting patients and providing safe, high-quality care remain our highest priorities. Decisions regarding procedures, patient transfers, diversions and operational processes are being made with patient safety as the guiding principle. AnMed Medical Group offices will be closed Monday, July 27. Patients with elective procedures scheduled for Monday, July 27, will be contacted directly by AnMed staff with additional information. AnMed Imaging Services also will be closed Monday, July 27. AnMed Urgent Care locations, AnMed Kids Care, AnMed Integrated Therapy locations and AnMed Laboratory Services will open as scheduled on Monday, July 27. We are coordinating closely with emergency medical services, regional hospitals and public safety partners to ensure patients continue to receive the care they need in the most appropriate setting. We are grateful to our healthcare partners across the region and to the Upstate community for their collaboration, patience and support. We also extend sincere thanks to our physicians, nurses, advanced practice providers, clinical teams and all employees, whose professionalism, flexibility and extraordinary efforts are helping ensure patients continue to receive safe care during this response. Additional updates, including operational plans for the coming days, will be shared as more information becomes available. In the event of a medical emergency, call 911.

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