AnMed experiencing phone and internet issues across all locations

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – AnMed said all hospital locations are experiencing a phone and internet outage.
According to the hospital system, care teams remain on site and continue to see patients in the emergency room.
A recently released patient, who wanted to remain anonymous, described the environment inside.
“I just got discharged, but I wasn’t able to get any paperwork or anything. Everybody’s MyCharts are down,” the patient said. “It’s crazy up there right now.”
The patient said the situation is causing a lot of anxiety.
“It’s just a very scary situation. You never know who’s behind it,” the patient said.
An official with Medshore confirmed to FOX Carolina that patients are being diverted from AnMed to hospitals in Greenville.
“They’re transferring a lot of the patients to Prisma from what I understand, from what the staff told me,” the patient said. “That’s really about all I know.”
Despite the situation, the patient said they had a good experience at AnMed.
“I mean it was a great experience, and don’t get me wrong, they’re great,” the patient said. “You know, of course this is beyond their control.”
The hospital system said it is working to restore services as quickly as possible.
AnMed released a statement confirming that the incident involved malware:
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