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Ansel Elgort brings Count Hubert de Givenchy to life in the upcoming biographical drama “Dinner with Audrey,” a film centered on the 40-year friendship between legendary actress Audrey Hepburn and the iconic designer. The film, directed by Abe Sylvia, arrives in theaters on June 16, 2026, with Thomasin McKenzie playing Hepburn. Meanwhile, Shailene Woodley recently called Elgort “one of the brightest lights on this planet,” highlighting the actor’s standing in Hollywood.

🔥 Quick Facts “Dinner with Audrey” releases June 16, 2026 with a stellar ensemble cast

with a stellar ensemble cast Ansel Elgort plays designer Count Hubert de Givenchy opposite Thomasin McKenzie

opposite Thomasin McKenzie The film explores one magical dinner that sparked a decades-long creative partnership

that sparked a decades-long creative partnership Shailene Woodley praised Elgort’s talent publicly in recent interviews

publicly in recent interviews Director Abe Sylvia leads the project with writer Kara Holden

Givenchy and Hepburn: Fashion’s Most Storied Friendship

Audrey Hepburn and Count Hubert de Givenchy shared one of cinema and fashion’s most celebrated bonds. Their relationship began around the early 1950s but became public knowledge when “Sabrina” premiered in 1954, showcasing Givenchy’s exquisite designs on screen. The designer dressed Hepburn not just on camera but throughout her entire life, a partnership that lasted 42 years until her death on January 20, 1993.

Their bond transcended typical designer-client relationships. Hepburn famously stated that “Givenchy’s clothes are the only ones I feel myself in.” The designer created iconic looks for her films, including “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Audrey,” and “How to Steal a Million.” Their collaboration influenced fashion history and redefined the role of a personal designer in an actress’s career.

Ansel Elgort’s Casting and Career Momentum

Ansel Elgort brings proven acting credentials to the role of Givenchy. Known for his performances in “The Fault in Our Stars” (2014), “Divergent” (2014), and “Baby Driver” (2017), the actor has demonstrated range across genres. Elgort reportedly welcomed his first child, a son, in 2026, marking a significant personal milestone as he enters this major dramatic role. His casting as the sophisticated French designer represents a significant departure, showcasing his willingness to explore prestige biographical drama.

Director Abe Sylvia selected Elgort to embody Givenchy’s elegance, vision, and devotion to his craft. The role demands capturing not just the designer’s professional acumen but also the deep emotional connection he shared with Hepburn—a bond Givenchy himself once described as “a kind of marriage” based on “devotion, understanding, patience and immense respect.”

Supporting Cast and Production Details

Role Actor Notes Audrey Hepburn Thomasin McKenzie Lead role, Academy-recognized talent Count Hubert de Givenchy Ansel Elgort Designer and creative partner Supporting Cast Michael Shannon, Miranda Richardson, Judy Greer Award-nominated ensemble Director Abe Sylvia Biographical drama specialist Writer Kara Holden Original screenplay Release Date June 16, 2026 Theatrical distribution

The ensemble cast assembled by producers represents significant Hollywood pedigree. Michael Shannon, an Academy nominee, joins Miranda Richardson, also an Academy nominee, alongside Judy Greer. The film is produced by Hyde Park Entertainment through Ashok Armitraj and Priya Amritraj, with Andrew Lazar‘s Mad Chance Productions and Wayfarer Studios co-financing. This lineup indicates a prestige project with substantial resources and industry confidence.

Shailene Woodley’s Endorsement of Elgort’s Talent

“I think that he is one of the brightest lights on this planet. He transcends the label of best friend. He’s the only person on Earth who could have played Gus from ‘The Fault in Our Stars.’”

— Shailene Woodley, actress, in interview with Bustle

Shailene Woodley, who starred opposite Elgort in the 2014 romantic drama “The Fault in Our Stars” and the “Divergent” franchise, offered public praise for her former costar in a recent interview. Woodley revealed that she “love(s) [Elgort] with all of my heart and soul” while emphasizing that Elgort remains “one of the brightest lights on this planet.” This endorsement carries significant weight, as Woodley has worked extensively with Elgort across multiple projects, allowing her to assess his growth as an actor over more than a decade.

Woodley also stated that “I believe I bring out the best in [Ansel] and he brings out the best in me,” underscoring their collaborative chemistry. Such public recognition from a respected peer validates Elgort’s standing among Hollywood professionals and speaks to the expectations surrounding his portrayal of Givenchy.

Why This Fashion-Forward Drama Matters to Viewers

“Dinner with Audrey” arrives at a moment when biographical dramas exploring creative partnerships resonate with audiences. The film centers specifically on “one magical, fashion-filled night in Paris,” according to production materials, making it both intimate and visually sophisticated. Hepburn and Givenchy’s relationship symbolizes the creative synergy between artist and collaborator—a theme increasingly relevant as audiences seek stories about how great work gets made behind the scenes.

The June 16, 2026 release date positions the film perfectly for summer theatrical audiences seeking prestige entertainment. Givenchy‘s influence on fashion remains undeniable more than 30 years after Hepburn’s death, and renewed interest in their partnership through film could introduce their legacy to new generations. The choice to explore their friendship through a single dinner—rather than attempting to span their entire 40-year bond—allows for concentrated emotional depth and dialogue-driven narrative structure.

What Can Audiences Expect from This Filmmaking Approach?

Director Abe Sylvia’s vision emphasizes the intimate nature of creative partnership over biographical sweep. By focusing on one evening rather than attempting to chronicle four decades, the film can examine how Hepburn and Givenchy communicated aesthetically and personally. Thomasin McKenzie’s recent acclaimed performances suggest a nuanced portrayal of Hepburn, while Elgort‘s casting implies the filmmaker sought youth and charisma to portray Givenchy at a pivotal moment in their relationship.

The supporting cast of Academy-nominated performers suggests that even minor roles will carry dramatic weight. Miranda Richardson and Michael Shannon bring substantial screen presence, indicating that the film will explore Hepburn and Givenchy’s relationship within broader social and professional contexts—perhaps examining challenges, misunderstandings, or moments of philosophical alignment that defined their bond.

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