Anthropic says Trump admin has lifted export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5

Dario Amodei, co-founder and chief executive officer of Anthropic, at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.

Anthropic on Tuesday announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce has lifted the export controls on its Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models, putting an end to the latest dramatic standoff between the artificial intelligence company and the Trump administration.

“We’re grateful to our users for their patience, and to everyone who worked with us on redeploying the models,” Anthropic said in a post on X.

Anthropic disabled access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 earlier this month in order to comply with an export control directive from the government that cited “national security authorities.” The company said it was told to suspend all access “by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees.”

The government’s crackdown on Anthropic coincided with a swift rise in Chinese open-source models that are proving to be almost as capable and significantly cheaper than some of the most powerful U.S. models. With the Trump administration limiting Anthropic’s rollout of its latest models, a number of tech executives and investors raised concern that Chinese developers were being gifted valuable time in their effort to catch up.

Tuesday’s announcement comes just days after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick gave Anthropic permission to release Mythos 5 to a select group of companies and federal agencies. He wrote a letter to the company, which was viewed by CNBC, where he said he had determined that “appropriate safeguards” were in place to permit certain “trusted partners” to access the model.

“Over the past two weeks, we have worked closely with Anthropic to analyze and approve Fable 5 to ensure alignment across the US Government and strengthen America’s leadership in AI,” Lutnick wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

Anthropic said it will begin restoring access to Fable 5 on Wednesday.

The company, which has been at loggerheads with the White House much of this year, rushed to Washington, D.C., to negotiate with the Trump administration after it received the export control directive on June 12. Anthropic has remained tight-lipped in the weeks following, sharing minimal public updates about the state of the talks.

Tom Brown, an Anthropic co-founder, reportedly took the lead in negotiations with the Trump administration, replacing Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei in that role. Amodei has been a target of the administration for his outspoken views on AI safety and because he was a vocal supporter of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Lutnick’s letter on Friday was addressed to Brown, not Amodei.

The incident has caused confusion across the AI industry, as leaders say they’re in the dark about the government’s regulatory pursuits and aren’t sure who is calling the shots or influencing the president, especially since David Sacks vacated the role of crypto and AI czar earlier in the year.

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