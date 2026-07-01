University of Tennessee to pay $1.9M to professor fired over Charlie Kirk comment

June 29, 2026Updated June 30, 2026, 4:24 p.m. ET

The University of Tennessee System Board of Trustees approved a settlement with former assistant professor Tamar Shirinian, agreeing to pay the fired faculty member $1.9 million.

Shirinian will not be reinstated at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. State officials, including the attorney general and Gov. Bill Lee, need to approve the settlement.

“My client is pleased that the parties reached a resolution,” Shirinian’s attorney, Robb Bigelow, said in an email to Knox News. “Litigation is always difficult, and we’re grateful to everyone on both sides who worked diligently to bring this matter to a close.

“We believe the resolution reflects the seriousness of the issues while allowing everyone to move forward. We wish the University nothing but success in the future.”

The board’s audit and compliance committee met after a nonpublic session to approve the deal, with board chair John Compton recusing himself from the vote.

“Any continuing litigation would require significant time and attention, and financial resources,” Compton said after the vote June 29, “and those resources are better directed toward advancing the institution’s mission, vision and values.”

A court filing made late June 29 says the parties will notify the court when all the details are finalized. The court is requiring both parties to file the final document ending the court case by Aug. 28.

“I also want to say on behalf of the Board of Trustees, the confidence and support we have in President Boyd and Chancellor Plowman as they continue to lead the UT System and the Knoxville campus,” Compton said at the board meeting, “and we thank you for your leadership.”

Tamar Shirinian’s legal battle concludes

The situation began Sept. 12, 2025, two days after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated. Shirinian made a crass Facebook comment on a friend’s private post, saying in part that the “world is better off without him in it.”

A social media provocateur spread Shirinian’s comment online, sparking public outrage and urging the university to fire her.

UT System President Randy Boyd announced an investigation on Sept. 15, 2025, and Chancellor Donde Plowman suspended Shirinian and begun the firing process against her. The former professor sued the university in federal court on Oct. 29, and Plowman finalized her decision to fire Shirinian on Feb. 11.

Keenan Thomas is the higher education reporter for Knox News. Email: keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com.

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