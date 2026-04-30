Anyone win Powerball lottery on Wednesday, April 29, 2026?

April 29, 2026Updated April 30, 2026, 12:04 a.m. ET

Powerball lottery drawings are at 11 pm ET Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, including holidays.

Will a $2 Powerball ticket make you a multimillionaire? As they say in the lottery business, “it could happen to you.”

After no one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in the Monday, April 27, drawing, the jackpot jumped to $143 million for Wednesday, April 29. The cash option rose, too, to $65 million if there’s a perfect match. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 3-19-35-51-67 and the Powerball was 15. Power Play was 2x. We’ll see if there’s a winner or another rollover.

In case you’re wondering, Monday’s winning numbers were 18-31-33-36-62 and the Powerball was 3. Power Play was 3x. There was no secondary winner in that draw.

From $2 to $5. Did the 2025 ticket price change to Mega Millions yield bigger jackpots?

Powerball tickets start at $2 apiece. Below are the winning Powerball numbers, what to know about lottery odds, and how long you have to claim the cash option if you bought a ticket here, according to Powerball and the Florida Lottery. Good luck!

Photos of Powerball, Mega Millions billion-dollar winners, where winning tickets were sold

Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, April 29, 2026? 3-19-35-51-67 and the Powerball was 15

Powerball lottery drawings are at 11 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, including holidays. LWednesday, April 29, winning Powerball numbers were 3-19-35-51-67 and the Powerball was 15. Power Play was 2x. We’ll see if there’s a winner or another chance for more prize money.

How long has Powerball rolled over?

Powerball reset to $20 million for Wednesday, April 8, 2026, after a player in Delaware matched all six numbers in the Monday, April 6, 2026, Powerball drawing to win a whopping $231 million.

Wednesday, April 29: $143 million

Monday, April 27: $130 million

Saturday, April 25: $118 million

Wednesday, April 22, Earth Day: $100 million

Monday, April 20, 4/20 Day: $87 million

Saturday, April 18: $75 million

Wednesday, April 15: $58 million

Monday, April 13: $45 million

Saturday, April 11: $35 million

Wednesday, April 8: $20 million

When is the next Powerball drawing? What are the chances of winning Powerball lottery?

Powerball drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, including holidays. According to Powerball.com, players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all six numbers whether the jackpot is $20 million or $2 billion. Prizes range from $2 to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday, May 2.

How long do you have to cash in a Florida Lottery ticket?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it.

Does Florida Lottery publish info on winners? Can you stay anonymous if you win lottery in Florida?

According to Florida Lottery’s website, winners cannot remain anonymous: “Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner’s name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information.”

However, the site states, the “names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner.”

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

Does Walmart sell lottery tickets? Where to buy lottery tickets in Florida

In Florida, most gas stations and some grocery stores sell lottery tickets. It’s harder to find a gas station that doesn’t sell Powerball, Mega Millions, Florida Lottery and scratch-off tickets than it is to find one that does.

Publix also sells lottery tickets and is known for selling many winning tickets. A lesser-known location is Walmart. Whether the Walmart location closest to you sells lottery tickets depends on your state and the store. Many Walmart locations in Florida have self-service lottery ticket vending machines or sell lottery tickets at the customer service desk.

You can use the “Where to Play” search tool on the Florida Lottery website to find a grocery store or gas station near you that sells lottery tickets.

(This story was updated with new information.)