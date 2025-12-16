ARC Raiders Cold Snap Release Date and Details – Arc Raiders Guide

The wintry Cold Snap update is arriving to ARC Raiders soon, featuring a new Cold Snap Map condition, a new Raider Deck, and two limited-time winter challenges, as well as the opportunity to depart on an Expedition Project and reset your character progress in exchange for exclusive rewards.

The Cold Snap update arrives on Tuesday 16 December at 1:30 AM PT / 4:30 AM ET / 9:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM CET.

The limited time elements of the update, including the Flickering Flames Event and Candleberry Banquet Project, will run until Tuesday 13 January 2026 at 1:30 AM PT / 4:30 AM ET / 9:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM CET.

Cold Snap Weather

The update will introduce a special new map modifier: the Cold Snap. While this is live, there will be reduced visibility due to snow and frost everywhere, and the map itself will be transformed, with frozen lakes and icy winds that cause frostbite.

While you’re outside, your health bar will slowly drain due to frostbite, so you’ll need to play carefully to ensure you can shelter and heal.

Goalie Raider Deck

A new Raider deck will be available for free from Friday 26 December. It’s permanent, so you can complete it at your own pace, and comes with plenty of rewards and cosmetics, including a hockey-inspired outfit for your Raider.

Flickering Flames Event

While the Flickering Flames Event is live, players will earn Merits as they gain XP in each round. There are 25 levels to unlock and a wide variety of rewards to earn with your Merits.

Every player who’s played at least five rounds of the game will be able to participate.

Candleberry Banquet Project

To participate in this project, you’ll need to gather Candleberries out in the cold. Collecting them allows you to progress through 5 different stages, and each stage you complete earns you rewards including cosmetics, Raider Tokens, and Merits for the Flickering Flames event.

Expedition Project

The Expedition Project will be departing for the first time on December 22, 2025.

This is an optional feature that allows you to cash in your progress and reset your character in exchange for permanent and temporary unlocks and buffs.