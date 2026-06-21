Argentina vs Austria at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

Argentina play their second group stage game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Austria in Texas in a Group J encounter.

The defending champions opened their World Cup in style with a 3-0 win over Algeria, as Lionel Messi joined Miroslav Klose as the top-scoring player at World Cups. Lionel Scaloni’s side took charge of Group J with the win and can seal qualification with another victory in Texas.

Austria, meanwhile, earned a 3-1 win over debutants Jordan, but it was a far more nervy encounter, even if Ralf Rangnick’s side joined Argentina at the top.

The two teams have only met twice before in friendlies with Argentina winning one and drawing the other.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monday’s game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN’s live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Monday June 22, 1 p.m.

UK BST: Monday June 22, 6 p.m.

India IST: Monday June 22, 10.30 p.m.

Australia AEST: Tuesday June 23, 3 a.m.

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, USA

Referee: Amin Mohamed Omar (Egypt)

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Argentina

Predicted XI (4-3-3):

GK: Emiliano Martínez

RB: Nahuel Molina | CB: Cristian Romero | CB: Lisandro Martínez | LB: Nicolás Tagliafico

CM: Rodrigo De Paul | CM: Alexis Mac Allister | CM: Enzo Fernández

RW: Nico Paz | CF: Julián Álvarez | LW: Thiago Almada

Austria

Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1)

GK: Alexander Schlager

LB: David Alaba | CB: Philipp Lienhart | CB: Kevin Danso | RB: Konrad Laimer

CM: Nicolas Seiwald | CM: Xaver Schlager

LM: Marcel Sabitzer | CAM: Patrick Wimmer | RM: Romano Schmid

ST: Sasa Kalajdzic

Talking Points

Should Scaloni give Messi a rest?

play 1:03 Rangnick credits WC debutants Jordan for ‘exceeding expectations’ vs. Austria

Lionel Messi experienced the entirety of the emotional spectrum over the last week, as his father Jorge dealt with a health issue, he scored a record-breaking hat trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria in their World Cup opener. Messi even was the subject of controversy as he escaped a red card.

Post the World Cup win in Qatar, Scaloni placed an emphasis on working out a style of play without Messi, with a modicum of success.

Rangnick’s side are pressing monsters and Scaloni will need all of his players to respond in kind.

Scaloni’s dilemma will be taking a risk in sealing qualification with a win, especially since Jordan proved they were no pushovers.

Austria need to improve to trouble Argentina