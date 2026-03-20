Arizona baseball hosts Texas Tech for first Big 12 home series

Since moving to Hi Corbett Field in 2012, Arizona has won more than 70 percent of its games and used that homefield advantage to lay the groundwork for four trips to the College World Series. Yet after Tuesday’s loss to New Mexico, the Wildcats are 4-6 at home this season including 0-3 in midweek matchups.

Being unable to defend its home field is just one of many things that have gone wrong this season for Arizona (7-13, 1-2 Big 12). The injuries continue to mount, leading to more and more freshmen getting meaningful playing time and getting put into high-leverage situations, and with that youth has come a lot of mistakes.

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It’s also left coach Chip Hale searching for answers for how to turn things around as his team hosts Texas Tech (13-7, 2-1) in its first Big 12 home series of 2026. And it may mean taking an approach from his pro days that he hasn’t had to use since coming to Arizona.

“I’ve been through some really bad seasons in my career as a coach and a manager and head coach, so I just keep looking for ways to motivate them,” he said. “I’m not a big fear coach, but I think at some point guys have to understand if you’re not producing and you’re not playing the game the way we expect here at Arizona, that someone else is going to get an opportunity.”

Unfortunately, the options to make such changes keep dwindling. A fourth pitcher is likely out for the season, as Texas Tech transfer JT Drake is receiving a PRP (platelet-rich protein) injection in his arm. And freshman shortstop Cash Brennan is dealing with a high ankle sprain, joining three injured outfielders.

The position-player injuries have opened the door for younger players to see action, and many have capitalized on that. True freshman Caleb Danzeisen reached base three times on Tuesday, and on Friday at utah hit a 3-run home run with two out in the top of the 9th to tie a game that Arizona won in 11 innings.

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“I’ve never felt that way before,” Danzeisen said of his homer, the first of his career. “I love baseball for that reason. I can’t even put it in words.”

A catcher in high school and travel ball, Danzeisen has become the UA’s everyday right fielder. He’s hitting .288 in 17 games with 16 starts. He has a team-best .448 on-base percentage thanks to 14 walks and a hit by pitch against 12 strikeouts.

“I always knew I had a good chance (to play), but I worked my butt off,” Danzeisen said. “I got a great opportunity so I’ll take it any day.”

Hale said he expected Danzeisen to play a fair amount this season, he just didn’t know where. Catcher, first base and DH were all options but he said prior coaches felt outfield was where he’d end up in college.

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As far as pitching goes, Arizona’s weekend starters have been as advertised even if Owen Kramkowski has had a few rough outings. It’s the bullpen that has been the issue, and a lot of that has been due to injuries and having to overuse many arms so early in the season. Corey Kling, Patrick Morris and Benton Hickman combined for six innings of relief against New Mexico, and five relievers apiece have already logged at least eight innings or appeared in seven or more games.

“It’s not just the usage, it’s their stuff,” said Hale, who has considered looking into cancelling some midweek games. “It’s impossible to pitch that much and your stuff stay good.”

Hickman had his best outing of the year with three perfect innings on Tuesday. Fellow freshmen Jack Lafflam and Andrew Jacobs haven’t gotten as much action but figure to see more with fewer and fewer available arms.

“I thought Hickman was a big plus for us,” Hale said. “We have a lot of trust in him. If he just throws strikes and gets ahead he’s tough to hit.”