Arizona State Nebraska baseball updates May 31, 2026

By / June 1, 2026

2:35 pm MT

ASU lead cut

Michelle Gardner

The Sun Devils are nearing the end of their regional elimination game against Nebraska, taking an 11-6 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Colby Guy departed after six sparkling innings and Nebraska roughed up his replacement, Josh Butler. Butler faced six batters, giving up three hits and a walk. A Butler throwing error also factored into a five-run outburst that cut the ASU lead in half.

Taylor Penn relieved Butler with one out and got out of the inning without further damage.

Arizona State had extended its lead to 11-1 on a grand slam home run by Dominic Smaldino in the bottom of the sixth. It was a nation-leading 12th grand slam on the season and the third in the tournament for ASU.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top