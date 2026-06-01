Arizona State Nebraska baseball updates May 31, 2026

2:35 pm MT Share this update ASU lead cut Michelle Gardner The Sun Devils are nearing the end of their regional elimination game against Nebraska, taking an 11-6 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning. Colby Guy departed after six sparkling innings and Nebraska roughed up his replacement, Josh Butler. Butler faced six batters, giving up three hits and a walk. A Butler throwing error also factored into a five-run outburst that cut the ASU lead in half. Taylor Penn relieved Butler with one out and got out of the inning without further damage. Arizona State had extended its lead to 11-1 on a grand slam home run by Dominic Smaldino in the bottom of the sixth. It was a nation-leading 12th grand slam on the season and the third in the tournament for ASU.

2:00 pm MT Share this update Colby Guy excels on mound Michelle Gardner Colby Guy had not started a game this season. He has delivered in the most impactful appearance of his ASU career. The senior departed after six innings of ASU’s elimination game against Nebraska, allowing just one run and four hits while striking out seven. He did not walk a batter and left with ASU ahead 6-1. He threw 84 pitches. ASU extended its lead to 6-1 on a solo home run by Dominic Smaldino in the fifth inning. The Sun Devils have nine hits. Four of its six runs are unearned as Nebraska has four errors on the day.

1:31 pm MT Share this update ASU’s Landon Hairston ejected Michelle Gardner ASU standout Landon Hairston has been ejected from the elimination game against Nebraska. Hairston, who broke the school record for home runs in a single season with 28, took a called strike three in the fourth inning. He flipped his bat several feet in the air after the call. The umpires conferred, then announced the ejection. At the end of the inning, the game was delayed, as Hairston was walked to the locker room by coach Willie Bloomquist. Kyler McGary replaced Hairston in the outfield. ESPN announcers said Hairston would be suspended for one game and miss this evening’s region title game against Ole Miss if ASU goes on to win.

1:12 pm MT Share this update ASU builds lead with another HR Michelle Gardner Arizona State scored four runs in the bottom of the third and stormed out to a 5-1 lead over host Nebraska in an elimination game at the Lincoln Regional. The Sun Devils sent eight batters to the plate in the eventful inning. The big blow was a two-run home run by Dominic Longo, his seventh of the season. Dominic Smaldino got another run home with a sacrifice fly. The other run came courtesy of a Nebraska fielding error on what was a potential double-play ball. ASU already has six hits in the contest off Nebraska sophomore starter Gavin Blachowicz.

12:47 pm MT Share this update Nebraska draws even Michelle Gardner Nebraska tied its regional game against ASU 1-1, courtesy of a solo home run by Joshua Overbeek to lead off the third inning. It was the only mistake thus far from ASU pitcher Colby Guy, who has retired nine of the 10 batters he has faced, striking out four. He has thrown 35 pitches.