Baseball on wrong end of instant 14-inning classic to open Lincoln Regional

Inning by inning

First inning

Landon Hairston led off with a walk, then moved over to second on a single from Nu’u Contrades. Dean Toigo followed it up with an RBI-single to give the Sun Devils an early 1-0 lead. Although Contrades was thrown out at third for the first out, Dominic Smaldino singled and advanced to second to put two runners in scoring position. Austen Roellig chipped in with an RBI-groundout to make it 2-0 before Matt Polk struck out to end the top of the frame.

Cole Carlon got started on the mound for Arizona State, quickly retiring the leadoff hitter on a groundout. The next batter hit a solo home run to cut ASU’s lead to 2-1, but Carlon was able to recover by getting a groundout and a strikeout.

Second inning

The only baserunner the Sun Devils got in the second was a two-out single from PJ Moutzouridis, who was left stranded as Hairston flew out for the third out.

Carlon continued his outing on the mound, getting a groundout to third to start out the inning. A double down the left field line followed, but Carlon issued back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

Third inning

Contrades added to the Sun Devils’ tally with a leadoff home run to left center. A strikeout and a groundout followed before Roellig reached on a two-out walk. Polk popped out down the right field line to close out the top of the third.

A single and a walk started the inning for Carlon, before a groundout down the third base line moved both runners into scoring position. With one out, the Rebels tied the game on a two-RBI double. The very next hitter crushed a two-run home run down the right field line to give Ole Miss a 5-3 lead. Carlon was able to get a strikeout and flyout to limit the damage in the third.

Fourth inning

The Sun Devils couldn’t get anything going in the top of the fourth, going down in order.

After a leadoff walk, Carlon struck out the next hitter. A wild pitch allowed the runner to move to second, and, after another strikeout, a single through the right side brought home another run for Ole Miss to make it 6-3. The runner at first was caught stealing to end the frame.

Fifth inning

After two quick outs, Toigo launched a home run to right field to make it a 6-4 ballgame. Back-to-back walks from Smaldino and Roellig, followed by a wild pitch, put runners into scoring position for the Sun Devils, but a groundout from Polk ended the threat.

Carlon made quick work in the bottom of the fifth, retiring the side on a strikeout and two groundouts.

Sixth inning

Another 1-2-3 inning came for the Sun Devils as the bottom of the order was retired in order.

Pitching into the sixth, Carlon delivered another three-up, three-down frame.

Seventh inning

Hairston worked a walk to kick off the seventh, then Contrades tied the game with his second home run of the night, a line drive over the wall in left center. The next three hitters went down in order for the Sun Devils, leaving the score knotted at six.

Retiring the first two batters in the frame, Carlon almost had a clean inning, but a groundball to third led to a baserunner as Roellig bobbled the ball on the transfer and the runner was safe. The Sun Devils went to the bullpen, calling on Taylor Penn. Facing Ole Miss’ two-hole hitter, Penn punched him out to keep it a tie game.

Eighth inning

After a groundout opened the frame, pinch hitter Dominic Longo laced a single into center field. Briggs grounded into a fielder’s choice for the second out, and Moutzouridis fouled out to close out the eighth.

Arizona State brought in Sean Fitzpatrick from the bullpen, and after allowing a leadoff single, Fitzpatrick got a flyout to center for the first out. Another single prompted a call to the bullpen, and Derek Schaefer was called on. He got a quick flyout before issuing a walk to load the bases. Schaefer was able to shut down the threat with an inning-ending strikeout.

Ninth inning

The top of the Sun Devil order was retired in succession in the top of the ninth.

Schaefer returned to the mound for Arizona State, striking out the first hitter before allowing a walk. A groundout moved the runner over to second, but Schaefer struck out the next hitter to send the game to extra innings.

Tenth inning

Smaldino led off the inning with a single, but was thrown out when Roellig grounded into a double play. Polk flew out to end the frame.

Jaden Alba was the next pitcher out of the bullpen for the Sun Devils. He retired the first hitter on a pop up before allowing two baserunners on two consecutive infield singles. Alba was able to get out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts.

Eleventh inning

Longo reached on a walk to start the frame, then moved over to second on a sac bunt from Briggs. A flyout from Moutzouridis put Longo at third before Hairston was intentionally walked. With the go-ahead run 90 feet away, Contrades struck out.

Alba returned to the mound and got the first batter to fly out to right. Roellig snagged a line drive for the second out before Alba allowed a walk. However, Alba was able to strike out the next hitter and send the game to the twelfth.

Twelfth inning

Despite a leadoff single from Dean Toigo, Arizona State was unable to get anything started, with a strikeout and two fielder’s choice groundouts coming after.

After a flyout to the leadoff batter, Alba allowed a double down the right field line. A wild pitch put the winning run on third base, prompting the Sun Devils to bring Longo in from center field for a five-man infield. The next batter sent a groundball to second, and Contrades was able to throw the runner out at home. A groundout to third ended the inning.

Thirteenth inning

Two flyouts and a groundout were all the Sun Devils could muster in the top of the frame.

Alba continued his relief effort, retiring the first hitter on a groundout. A strikeout followed, before Ole Miss picked up a baserunner on a two-out single to right field. Alba was able to strand the runner with his second strikeout of the inning.

Fourteenth inning

The top of the order for ASU went down in order.

Back-to-back walks opened the frame, before an infield single loaded the bases for Ole Miss. A single through the right side ended the game as the Rebels walked it off, 7-6.