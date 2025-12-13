Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Is the Name of Ubisoft’s Long-Awaited Pirate Remake

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is the full name of Ubisoft’s piratical remake that’s had more leaks than a sunken ship.

The game’s new title is now visible on the PEGI European ratings board website, which is about as official as it gets. (The game is rated 18 for violence and bad language.)

Additionally, there’s a mention here that Black Flag Resynced will include the ability to make in-game purchases. It’s still unknown how Resynced will plug into the franchise’s existing Animus Hub, which lets you buy optional cosmetic content. Alternatively, this could potentially signify the ability to buy DLC further down the line. Is the game’s memorable Freedom Cry add-on in line for a remake, too?

Today’s development comes just a couple of weeks after the game’s release date was reportedly spilled online. During Ubisoft’s latest financial results the French publisher laid out a slate of upcoming games set to arrive before the end of its current financial year, on March 31, 2026.

The name of one of these games was left as “unannounced”, though a subsequent report by Insider Gaming stated that this not-so-mysterious project was the new version of Black Flag, which is scheduled to arrive during the week of March 23, 2026.

Despite years of internal leaks, fan speculation and even hints from the original game’s lead actor, Ubisoft still has yet to officially confirm its Black Flag remake exists. IGN has contacted the company again today, in case it has anything it wants to tease. Or, perhaps we’ll hear more at The Game Awards later this week?

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remastered, visible on the PEGI website. Image credit: IGN/PEGI

Previous reports have suggested Black Flag Resynced will be a substantial remake of the series’ beloved piratical entry, with visual and gameplay upgrades that see the game closer in quality to this year’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

New story content will reportedly be added to flesh out more of hero Edward Kenway’s life, though the game’s modern day gameplay sections have apparently been excised — something that many fans aren’t happy about. It will be interesting to see how Ubisoft handles the game’s new ending — which previously tied together story elements from its historical and modern day narratives — in light of that change.

Tom Phillips is IGN’s News Editor. You can reach Tom at tom_phillips@ign.com or find him on Bluesky @tomphillipseg.bsky.social