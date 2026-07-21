At Least 27 Dead in Guyana After Ferry Capsizes

Government authorities in Guyana said on Monday night that the bodies of at least 27 people, including four children, had been found after a ferry thought to be overloaded capsized over the weekend in waters off the South American nation. The officials warned that the death toll could climb, because dozens of others are believed to be missing.

The ferry capsized late Saturday night while on a regularly scheduled route from Georgetown, the capital, to the remote gold-mining outpost of Port Kaituma, in northwestern Guyana, but it wasn’t until Monday that the authorities revealed the breadth of the disaster. Rescuers were able to save at least 69 people after the capsizing, officials said.

The ferry is thought to have been carrying 179 people, including crew members, according to Guyanese authorities, but the official manifest for the state-run ferry showed only 133 people aboard. That would mean that the vessel was carrying dozens more passengers than it should have been.

It was not immediately clear what caused the ferry to capsize. The captain and a crew member, both of whom were rescued, tested positive for cannabis after the capsizing, senior government officials said, which fueled speculation as to whether this may have contributed to the tragedy.