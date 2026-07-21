WNBPA Bans Use of Sophie Cunningham’s Viral Gesture on Merchandise

Sophie Cunningham is putting together one of the best seasons of her eight-year WNBA career. The Indiana Fever guard has become a key contributor for one of the league’s hottest teams, averaging 9.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 43.7% from three-point range through 25 games. Her performance has helped the Fever climb to 16-10, putting them firmly in the playoff picture entering this week’s action.

But it is not just Cunningham’s play on the court that has people talking this season. Her now-iconic finger-pointing gesture toward former Fever teammate DeWanna Bonner during Indiana’s heated June 24 matchup with the Phoenix Mercury has become one of the biggest viral moments in sports. The image has been turned into countless memes, used by celebrities, athletes and even the White House’s official social media account, while helping Cunningham gain nearly one million Instagram followers over the past month.

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Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) points to Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (24).USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Cunningham has benefited immensely from the viral moment, the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) is prohibiting its official licensees from using the viral image on licensed merchandise.

“For licensed apparel, we generally do not feature or look to monetize player conduct from a confrontation between our members,” the union told Front Office Sports.

The decision means official WNBPA partners, including brands such as 2K, Panini, Lids and BreakingT, cannot sell products featuring the image. Cunningham, however, remains free to independently license and monetize the moment using her own NIL rights.

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Cunningham has embraced the meme since it went viral. She recreated the gesture alongside UFC star Max Holloway at UFC 329 and laughed off the image’s popularity after it was shared by the White House.

“I think everyone around the world is posting it,” Cunningham told reporters on July 3. “Every company has done it… I didn’t really think twice about it” (h/t Forbes Sports’ Tony East).

As of now, it remains unclear whether Cunningham intends to independently monetize the viral moment following the WNBPA’s decision.

This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on Jul 20, 2026, where it first appeared in the WNBA section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.