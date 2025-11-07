ATP Athens Semifinal Predictions Including Djokovic vs Hanfmann

The inaugural edition of the ATP Athens Open is set for a very exciting finish with just the four men still in contention – including the top two seeds. As always, we here at LWOT preview and predict both the semifinal clashes for you, but who will come out on top?

ATP Athens Semifinal Predictions

Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Musetti

Head-to-head: Korda 2-2 Musetti

This should be a very tight match. Sebastian Korda plays extremely well on the indoor hard courts with the American staying highly aggressive from the baseline and using his flat groundstrokes to great effect. He hasn’t quite had the year he had been hoping so far and this may be the last chance for Korda to not end 2025 without a title.

His opponent is Lorenzo Musetti who has had a lot of wins this year but is still surprisingly without a title too this year. The young Italian last faced Korda almost three years ago and a lot has changed since. These two split their previous four meetings with Musetti winning both on clay and Korda winning both on indoor hard.

Both men have played solid tennis this week but Musetti has had the better year despite a first round exit at the Paris Masters last week. On the other hand, Korda’s serve has been on song in the three matches he has played this week. Expect a very tight battle with a Korda win at the end as I expect the American to have more penetration from the baseline.

Prediction: Korda in 3

Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann

Head-to-head: Djokovic 2-0 Hanfmann

Novak Djokovic has unsurprisingly been a popular figure so far this week and has had the support of the crowd throughout the ATP Athens Open. The Serb has not played that many tournaments this year so his appearance at Athens is welcome news for all tennis fans. Despite not playing a lot, his results this year have been impressive enough to keep him in the top four even if he has not quite been able to live with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz (despite beating the Spaniard in Melbourne).

He now takes on Yannick Hanfmann who did take a set off of Djokovic earlier in Shanghai only a few weeks, but was ultimately beaten in three. While Hanfmann has done fantastically well to come through qualifying and he does have the game to trouble many players on the faster courts, Djokovic is still a top class player and should have far too much for the German. Expect the Serb to dominate from the baseline and on his serve.

Prediction: Djokovic in 2

Main photo credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images