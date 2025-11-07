Trans person accused of exposing self in women’s locker room was convicted of brutally beating ex-wife before taking her name

The transgender person caught up in a viral Los Angeles gym bathroom row had been convicted of assaulting their now ex-wife while living in Ohio as a man — before taking the victim’s first name as their own.

Alexis Black ran afoul of women at a gym in Beverly Hills, including singer-songwriter Tish Hyman, who accused them of exposing himself and harassing her in the locker room.

Black, formerly Grant Freeman, pleaded guilty in 2022 to savagely beating his wife Alexis Freeman, causing a compound fractured jaw among other serious injuries.

Alexis Black spoke out to TMZ after singer-songwriter Tish Hyman claimed he was recently kicked out of a Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles for confronting someone they described as a “man” in the female locker room. TMZ

“Kyle Grant Freeman caused serious physical harm to the victim. The victim suffered a compound fractured mandible, which resulted in her needing surgery,” said court documents from Hamilton County, Ohio.

Black was sentenced to a year in prison, minus time served.

Black had been convicted of both domestic violence and drug trafficking in the past, and has faced a slew of other charges, including resisting arrest, records show.

Freeman, now Alexis Black, recently spoke out after Hyman, who is an out lesbian, claimed she was recently kicked out of a former Gold’s Gym in Beverly Hills for confronting a person with male genitalia in the women’s locker room.

Footage of the shouting match quickly exploded on social media after Hyman, who boasts nearly 100,000 monthly Spotify listeners, accused the trans gym-goer of exposing his penis in the locker room and harassing women.

Footage of the shouting match quickly exploded on social media after Tish Hyman accused the trans gym-goer of exposing herself in the locker room and harassing other women. Instagram/@listen2tish

Black, who is currently transitioning, has since shot down the claims, insisting to TMZ that he was fully covered and denying that anything inappropriate unfolded ahead of the caught-on-camera fracas.

Black defended the use of the female changing room — arguing he would feel victimized if he was forced to use a male or trans-only one.

“You’re not going to put a trans woman with a trans man just because we’re trans,” he said, non-ironically.

“That seems like a whole new envelope of discrimination,” he charged.

Freeman, Hyman and Alexis Freeman did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Commenters on Black’s Instagram profile weren’t convinced by the transition; in fact, they were ruthless.

“Pretty creepy using your ex-wife’s first name,” one commenter wrote Tuesday on a post of Black posing in black yoga pants and a matching sports bra.

“Stop invading women’s spaces. You frighten women at their most vulnerable by going into their changing rooms and bathrooms,” wrote another on a post in which Black states: “For me, being trans is everything.”

As for Hyman, she claimed she was booted from the gym and had her membership revoked moments after she complained to staff about the alleged harassment.

Footage shot by onlookers captured Hyman speaking loudly to gym staff before she was escorted from the facility.

“Men! Grown men with big d–ks in the women’s locker room! And that’s why I’m getting kicked out, and I wanna make sure the girls know!” she fumed.

“And if you really want to f–king be safe and feel good, why don’t we just make trans restrooms? Because it ain’t right.”

EōS Fitness, which has 150 locations and another hundred planned and recently bought the former Gold’s Gym location, hasn’t addressed the ordeal, but its social media has been flooded with negative comments.

“So basically it’s a big sausage fest in the women’s locker room as a gesture of inclusivity?” wrote one commenter.

Under an announcement about the new EōS locations, one user said: “That means there are 23 new gyms for men to visit women’s bathrooms. What great news.”