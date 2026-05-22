ATP Geneva Best Bets Including Alexander Bublik vs Learner Tien

The ATP Geneva semifinals on May 22 feature two players in strong form aiming to carry momentum into the final. Casper Ruud has looked dominant throughout the week without dropping a set. He appears well-positioned against Mariano Navone, while Alexander Bublik could benefit from the quicker conditions in Geneva as he looks to avenge his recent loss to Learner Tien and use his powerful serve to control the matchup.

ATP Geneva semifinals

Ruud – Navone: 22.05.2026 14:00 CEST

H2H: 1-0

Casper Ruud has won four of his last five matches. Last week in Rome, Ruud lost to Sinner in the final in straight sets. He is the sixth seed this week in Geneva. In the opening round, the Norwegian defeated Brooksby in straight sets. Ruud trailed 3-5 in the opening set against Collignon and even saved one set point, but turned it around and won in straight sets. In the quarterfinals, Ruud defeated Popyrin in straight sets, without offering any breakpoints.

Mariano Navone has won four of his last five matches. This week in Geneva, Navone turned the match around against Trungelliti in the opening round after losing the opening set 5-7. In the second round, the Argentine defeated Norrie in straight sets. He trailed 0-3 in the second set, but turned it around. In the quarterfinals, Navone demolished Munar in straight sets. He dominated from start to finish.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Ruud is the favourite in this matchup, and we agree. He enjoys playing Geneva and has yet to drop a set. Last season in the Davis Cup, Ruud defeated Navone in straight sets. We expect a similar outcome tomorrow as well.

That being said, Ruud covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Casper Ruud -4.5 games handicap @2.00 @bet365

Tien – Bublik: 22.05.2026 15:30 CEST

H2H: 1-0

Learner Tien has lost three of his last five matches. Last week in Rome, Tien lost to Jodar in the 1/8-Finals in straight sets. This week in Geneva, Tien upset Tsitsipas in the opening round in two tiebreaks. In the quarterfinals, the American defeated Michelsen in three sets. He was a better player under pressure in the deciding set. Last season in Geneva, the American lost to Nishikori in the opening match in three sets.

Alexander Bublik has won three of his last five matches. This week in Geneva, Bublik won the opening match against Butvilas in straight sets. He served well, offering and saving two breakpoints. In the quarterfinals, the Kazakh turned the match around against Rinderknech after losing the opening set 5-7. Around this time last season, Bublik played in Hamburg, where he lost to Mpetshi Perricard in the opening match in straight sets.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, this will be a 50-50 matchup, but we disagree. Bublik will have an edge on a fast clay, as here in Geneva. Tien defeated him in Rome on slow courts two weeks ago. However, we expect Bublik to bounce back and win.

That being said, Bublik winning is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Alexander Bublik winning @1.91 @bet365

Main Photo Credit: Mullane-Imagn Images