‘I Love Boosters’ Review: A Fashion-Forward Sense of Justice

As Corvette, Palmer leads the film with zest and a bold sense of retributive justice. She’s the schemer in charge, but in Riley’s dramatic close-up shots Palmer allows flickers of vulnerability to show through Corvette’s steely facade. She can carry the comedy and yet remains the most grounding force in the movie, even as its action grows more outlandish.

The Sheriff of Nottingham to Corvette’s Robin Hood is Christie, an entrepreneur with a lofty self-image. Christie lives in a high-rise so chic it defies the rules of physics, slanting at a perilous angle. Played by Moore with an impeccable mix of ignobility and aloofness, like a haute couture villain from a “The Devil Wears Prada” cut scene, Christie steals ideas to create runway attire with six-figure price tags and proselytizes about the power of fashion not just as trends or as art but as a way of shaping reality. “Humanity is our canvas,” she says with not a smidgen of irony.

As with his first film, “Sorry to Bother You,” here Riley leads with his progressive labor politics, but his aims in “I Love Boosters” are more ambitious. He begins with the more obvious economic differences between the elite, as represented by Christie, and working class consumers. His satire is strongest earlier in the film, with pointed jokes about how poorly the working class retailers of the Metro Designer stores are treated despite the exorbitant prices of the products they sell. (In one hilarious bit the employees propel themselves from starting blocks to sprint to their 30-second break time.)

Riley then cleverly expands his critique to include the inhumane conditions of the overseas warehouse workers who manufacture the overpriced clothes — like sandblasted denim — sometimes at their own peril. But then Riley keeps expanding his scope to look at the money trail behind conspiracies small and large: pyramid schemes, ill-begotten wealth buying legislative influence.