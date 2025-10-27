ATP Paris Day 1 Predictions Including Tien vs Borges

The ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris is one of only two one week Masters 1000 events in the calendar and as such we are assured of high quality matches between top level players from Day 1. This year the tournament will take place in a new venue, featuring what is now the second biggest arena in tennis after the Artur Ashe Stadium in New York, and it will surely be a memorable edition. But who will advance?

ATP Paris Day 1 Predictions

Luciano Darderi vs Arthur Cazaux

Head-to-head: first meeting

Cazaux hasn’t really progressed as many expected after his sensational win over Holger Rune at the Australian Open, while Darderi has perhaps exceeded expectations and is currently ranked No. 26. However, that ranking is mostly based on his clay performance, while he clearly struggles on faster surfaces. On an indoor hard court, and playing at home, Cazaux should have the edge here.

Prediction: Cazaux in 2

Karen Khachanov vs Ethan Quinn

Head-to-head: first meeting

Khachanov came tantalizingly close to a second career Masters 1000 title in Canada, but after losing that match in heartbreaking fashion his season really fell off the rails and he actually comes into this match on the back of five consecutive losses. That said, Paris was the stage of his biggest career victory back in 2018 and is now an opportunity to get back on track; he likes the conditions at this tournament and should be able to at least snap the losing streak here.

Prediction: Khachanov in 2

Flavio Cobolli vs Tomas Machac

Head-to-head: Machac 3-1 Cobolli

Although Machac leads 3-1 in the head-to-head, Cobolli’s win actually came this week in Vienna. Right now, Cobolli is clearly the better player of the two, is on the cusp of the top 20 and, while the match should be close, has the edge here against a Machac who has been extremely inconsistent for the entire year and hasn’t been playing well lately.

Prediction: Cobolli in 3

Learner Tien vs Nuno Borges

Head-to-head: first meeting

Tien is having a very strong end of the season, with fantastic runs in Beijing and Shanghai, both featuring memorable long matches against Daniil Medvedev. Borges has established himself as a solid ATP level player, but Tien clearly seems to have a far higher ceiling and with the level he has shown lately, he should be able to advance here.

Prediction: Tien in 2

