ATP Rotterdam Best Bets Including De Minaur vs Van de Zandschulp

ATP 500 Rotterdam quarterfinals

Humbert – O´Connell: 13.02.2026 13:00 CEST

H2H: 1-1

Ugo Humbert has won three of his last five matches. Last week in Montpellier, Humbert lost to Mannarino in the 1/8-Finals in three tight sets. This week in Rotterdam, the Frenchman defeated Medvedev in the opening round in three tight sets after playing for almost three hours. In the second round, he defeated Den Ouden in straight sets easily.

Christopher O’Connell has won four of his last five matches. This week in Rotterdam, I qualified for the main draw tournament. In the second round, he upset Norrie in straight sets. He trailed 1-3 in the opening set, but turned it around.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Humbert is the clear favourite in this matchup, and we agree. He defeated Medvedev and dominated Den Ouden. Humberet is a better indoor hard-court player than O’Connell, so we expect him to get a comfortable win here.

That being said, Humbert winning in straight sets is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Ugo Humbert winning 2-0 @1.67 @bet365

De Minaur – Van de Zandschulp: 13.02.2026 14:30 CEST

H2H: 3-0

Alex de Minaur has won four of his last five matches. This week in Rotterdam, de Minaur defeated Fils in the opening round in straight sets. In the second round, he defeated Wawrinka in straight sets as well. De Minaur finished as a runner-up in Rotterdam in the past two editions.

Botic van de Zandschulp has won three of his last five matches. This week in Rotterdam, he defeated Pavlovic in the opening round in straight sets. The Dutchman upset Tsitsipas in the second round in straight sets.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, de Minaur is the favourite in this matchup, and we agree. He dominated in both matches this week in Rotterdam against solid hard-court players. The Australian leads 3-0 in head-to-head meetings, and we expect him to prolong that winning streak.

That being said, de Minaur covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Alex de Minaur -4.5 games handicap @1.83 @bet365

Griekspoor – Auger-Aliassime: 13.02.2026 19:30 CEST

H2H: 1-2

Tallon Griekspoor has won three of his last five matches. This week in Rotterdam, the Dutchman defeated Mpetshi Perricard in the opening round in straight sets. In the second round, Griekspoor outlasted Halys in two tight sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has won six straight matches. Last week in Montpellier, Auger-Aliassime won the title, defeating Mannarino in the final in straight sets. He was the champion here in 2022. This week in Rotterdam, Auger-Aliassime defeated Popyrin and Medjedovic in the opening rounds in straight sets.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Auger-Aliassime is the favourite in this matchup, and we agree. He is in great form and on a six-match winning streak. If he serves well, we expect him to get a comfortable win.

That being said, Auger-Aliassime covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Felix Auger-Aliassime -3.5 games handicap @2.00 @bet365

Main Photo Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images