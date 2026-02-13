Humbert vs. Christopher O’Connell Prediction, Odds to Win ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Data Skrive
Feb. 12, 2026Updated Feb. 13, 2026, 6:35 a.m. ET
In the quarterfinals at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Friday, Ugo Humbert (ranked No. 36) faces Christopher O’Connell (No. 119).
Humbert is the favorite against O’Connell in this match, with -474 odds compared to the underdog’s +333 in the Quarterfinal.
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Friday at 6:35 AM ET.
Ugo Humbert vs. Christopher O’Connell matchup info
- Tournament: ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, February 13
- Court Surface: Hard
Humbert vs. O’Connell Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Humbert has an 82.6% to win.
Humbert vs. O’Connell Betting Odds
- Humbert’s odds to win match: -474
- O’Connell’s odds to win match: +333
- Humbert’s odds to win tournament: +650
- O’Connell’s odds to win tournament: +2200
Humbert vs. O’Connell matchup performance & stats
- Humbert is 20-13 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament title.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Humbert has won 83.1% of his service games and 21.1% of his return games.
- Humbert is 56th in break points won on hard courts over the past year, converting 66 of 166 (39.8%).
- In his most recent tournament, the Open Sud de France, Humbert fell in the Round of 16 to No. 70-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 7-6, 3-6, 6-7 on February 4.
- The 31-year-old O’Connell, who is looking for his first tournament title on a hard court in 2026, is 20-15 over the past year on that surface.
- On hard surfaces, O’Connell has a 78.9% winning percentage in service games and a 26.0% winning percentage in return games.
- O’Connell has won 44.0% of break points on hard courts (84 out of 191) to rank 28th.
- In the Round of 32 of his last tournament (the Open Sud de France) on February 2, O’Connell was taken down by No. 89-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 3-6, 5-7.
