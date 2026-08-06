Aubrey Plaza offloads mansion after nearly one year on market

Actress Aubrey Plaza will hopefully have one less thing to worry about before the arrival of her first child — having finally secured a buyer for her Los Angeles home, nearly one year after she put it on the market for $9.2 million ($US6.5 million).

Plaza, 42, who is currently pregnant with her first child with partner Christopher Abbott, originally purchased the home for $6.6 million ($US4.7 million) in October 2022, when it became a marital home for the on-screen star and her spouse, Jeff Baena.

However, in January 2025, Baena tragically died by suicide inside the property, and eight months later, Plaza chose to put it on the market, with an asking price of $9.2 million ($US6.5 million). That ask was lowered to $8.1 million ($US5.75 million) just a few months later.

Still, the actress struggled to find a buyer — with sources telling Realtor.com at the time that, while the four-bedroom abode had come under offer several times, the deals always fell through before they could officially close.

By May of this year, the property had been removed from the market altogether, before being relisted a few days later, with a new agent — Carl Gambino of The Gambino Group at Compass — and a much lower asking price: $7.5 million ($US5.3 million).

But it was not until Plaza cut her ask once again, this time to $6.8 million ($US4.85 million), that the dwelling attracted a much more concrete buyer. Records show that the property is now under contingent offer, meaning that it is in escrow and moving toward closing.

It is currently unclear exactly what offer Plaza has accepted; however, the deal comes just in the knick of time for the star, who is due to give birth sometime in the fall.

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Just last week, the actress shared a mirror selfie in which she could be seen showing off her growing baby bump, pulling up her black shirt to flaunt her stomach, while grimacing at the camera.

Plaza confirmed that she and Abbott were expecting in April, just over a year after Baena died — and she later explained during an appearance on the Smartless podcast that she was excited to experience everything that motherhood has to hold.

“I’ve always wanted to see what that’s all about,” she shared. “It just seems so interesting, that whole thing.”

While she has not shared her exact due date, a source told People magazine that she is due in the fall, describing the pregnancy as a “beautiful surprise” for the couple.

“It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” the insider said. “They both feel very blessed.”

That news came just over a year after Baena died — and just seven months after Plaza listed their marital home for the first time.

Plaza and Baena — a writer and director — purchased the home together in October 2022, paying $6.6 million ($US4.7 million) for the Los Feliz property.

Records show that the property was purchased through a trust managed by an accounting firm located in the same office as Plaza’s production company, Evil Hag Productions.

The Mediterranean-style dwelling, which features four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, was built in 1928 and appears to have been purchased off market, according to Realtor.com data.

Before it was purchased by the couple in 2022, the home last changed hands in 2017 for $5.1 million ($US3.6 million).

In its latest listing, the Spanish-style home is described as being “tucked away on a private street” in the “coveted” neighbourhood of Los Feliz Oaks.

“Meticulously restored and tastefully updated, the home honours its architectural heritage while offering modern amenities including a screening room, wine cellar, pool, oversized steam room, and a state-of-the-art sound system,” the description continues.

“This is more than a home … it’s a private sanctuary, brought back to life with care, style, and enduring character. A rare opportunity for those seeking space, seclusion, and authentic Spanish charm.”

Listing images reveal a tasteful interior, with a neutral, elegant palette used throughout the home, which is filled with natural light.

The bright and airy kitchen features large glass doors to the backyard, helping to create a seamless flow between the two spaces.

However, there are several pops of colour throughout the abode, including a large pink couch in one of the living areas, as well as funky yellow-and-green tile in a bathroom.

Pink appears to have been a favourite hue for Plaza, with the primary bedroom painted a very pale rose, while the primary bathroom features fun lighting fixtures in a similar colour.

Amenities outside of the main residence include multiple outdoor living spaces “designed for dining, lounging, and entertaining,” as well as a stunning swimming pool that is nestled on a grassy lawn, with a canopy of trees providing natural shade for the hottest of days.

In one of the living spaces, an artistic arched window provides a picturesque view of the property’s gardens — serving almost as a natural art piece in the space, which also boasts a cozy fireplace.

Arches run throughout the dwelling, from the curved front door to the arched doorways that lead from one room into the next in many of the main living areas.

Plaza and Baena purchased the home just over one year after they revealed they had secretly tied the knot, with the actress sharing the news in a May 2021 Instagram post in which she referred to her partner as her “darling husband.”

The couple, who had been dating since 2011, kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight. However, Plaza did previously note that their shared love of the movie industry had been a great boon to their romance.

“When you’re with someone that is in your field, they understand what you’re dealing with on a deeper level,” she told People in 2019. “So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we’re both on.”

Baena was pronounced dead on January 3, 2025, inside the Los Feliz property he shared with Plaza, with the Los Angeles County Coroner later confirming the cause of death as suicide.

Plaza later broke her silence about her struggle to deal with her grief, telling fellow comedian Amy Poehler that her devastation felt like a “giant ocean of awfulness.”

During an appearance on Poehler’s Good Hang podcast in August of that same year, the Honey Don’t! star explained that, while she was doing her best to cope with each day as it came, processing the loss of her husband was a “daily struggle.”

On April 8, Plaza confirmed through her spokesperson that she is expecting a baby with Abbott, with a source telling People magazine that she and Abbott “feel very blessed,” adding that the pregnancy came as a “beautiful surprise after an emotional year.”

Before the news was shared, Plaza had not publicly revealed the news about her relationship with Abbott, whom she has collaborated with on several projects, including the 2020 movie Black Bear. They also starred alongside each other in the off-Broadway production of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea in 2023.

Parts of this story first appeared in Realtor and was republished with permission.

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