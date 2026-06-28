Austrian GP 2026 livestream: How to watch F1 for free

TL;DR: For the first time, Apple TV has made an entire F1 race weekend available for free to viewers in the U.S., with live coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix from June 26–28. Fans can watch every session live on Apple TV — including practice, qualifying, and Sunday’s Grand Prix — with no subscription required.

Watch the Austrian GP for free with no subscription required

This season of F1 feels like it’s really hotting up. Mercedes have obviously looked dominant, but is the tide turning? Just ask Lewis Hamilton how he’s feeling coming into the Austrian GP weekend — you can bet he’s absolutely buzzing to get going again after a stunning victory at the Barcelona-Catalunya GP.

The big question as always with an F1 race weekend is whether you can watch for free. We usually recommend making the most of free trials, but in this case it’s actually much more straightforward.

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If you want to watch F1 2026 for free from anywhere in the world, we’ve got all the information you need.

When is the Austrian GP?

The Austrian GP is the eighth race of the 2026 F1 season. Here’s the full schedule from the Red Bull Ring:

Practice 1 — 7:30-8:30 a.m. ET on June 26

Practice 2 — 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on June 26

Practice 3 — 6:30-7:30 a.m. ET on June 27

Qualifying — 10-11 a.m. ET on June 27

Race — 9 a.m. ET on June 28

Fans can follow all the action from this race weekend without spending anything.

How to watch the Austrian GP for free

We usually suggest that you make the most of free trials to access F1 race weekends for free, but that’s not necessary in this case. No, fans can watch every session live on Apple TV — including practice, qualifying, and Sunday’s Grand Prix — with no subscription required.

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For the first time, Apple TV has made an entire F1 race weekend available to live stream for free to viewers in the U.S. Live coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix runs from June 26–28. You simply need to visit Apple TV and tune in. It’s that easy.

We don’t know why Apple TV has chosen this race weekend to drop this phenomenal treat, but we’re not going to ask too many questions. We’re just going to sit back and relax all weekend with live action from the Red Bull Ring. It doesn’t get better than that.