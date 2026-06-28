Carly Pearce reflects on ‘Church Girl’ risks and Riley Green collab

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Carly Pearce is looking back at the risks she took during her career.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the 36-year-old country singer discussed the upcoming release of her fifth studio album, “Honest Woman,” which she co-produced with longtime collaborator Ben West.

She also admitted that she likes to “ruffle” people’s feathers on the internet, especially when it comes to her song lyrics.

“I think the song that probably was a bit scary for everybody was ‘Church Girl,'” she said. “Any time you talk about religion or … sex, drugs, drinking, same sex and Jesus all in the same sentence, that’s a lot.”

COUNTRY STAR RILEY GREEN SETS THE INTERNET ON FIRE AFTER DEBUTING IMPRESSIVE NEW SONG ‘LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN’

While it may be “a lot” for her fans, Pearce explained she “thought it was important” for her to put her “flag in the ground on things that are important to me,” adding that doing so “makes me proud.”

WATCH: CARLY PEARCE ADMITS HER SONG ‘CHURCH GIRL’ WAS ‘SCARY’ FOR SOME OF HER TEAM

Throughout her career, the “Truck on Fire” singer has won a Grammy Award, three CMA Awards and four ACM Awards and has released four studio albums, but she says her upcoming fifth album is her must vulnerable.

She explained that she “really challenged myself to kind of be even more honest and vulnerable and real than I ever have been” when writing this album, noting it “feels so personal, and it feels like a return to form for me.”

“‘Dream Come True’ was the first song that I wrote for the album, and I remember when I wrote that song, I did not even realize that I needed to write that song. But I was in a place where I really needed that song,” she said. “And I think that song in particular opened up my eyes to what needed to happen in order for me to make this record, which was I needed to go on a quest and find myself again.”

When comparing “Honest Woman” with her third studio album, “29,” Pearce called the two “cousins” and “friends,” admitting, “You can’t have one without the other.”

WATCH: CARLY PEARCE SAYS SHE NEEDED TO FIND HERSELF BEFORE WRITING HER LATEST ALBUM

In support of the album, Pearce will be setting out on a collection of live shows, branded the Honest Women: Up Close series, which will feature two-night residencies in a number of cities throughout North America.

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“It also feels like the best season of my life. And it felt right,” she said. “I think what I’ve learned more than anything — and I’ve played pretty much the majority of the venues you can play, big and small — people come to my shows for the storytelling and the singing. They don’t come for the show. So, I wanted to honor this album that really is based on storytelling and singing.”

WATCH: CARLY PEARCE WANTS TO CELEBRATE HER UPCOMING ALBUM WITH A SERIES OF INTIMATE CONCERTS

The shows kick off Sept. 10 in Detroit and will travel to intimate venues in Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Toronto and Boston before concluding in New York City Oct. 22.

In addition to being her most vulnerable album yet, it also features collaborations from some other top country artists, including Dan Tyminski, Molly Tuttle and Riley Green.

“He is such a great storyteller and artist that I really wanted to be a part of that,” Pearce said of Green. “I think I’m so inspired by his ability to captivate a sold-out arena with just he and his guitar singing a song about his grandpa.

“That is so awesome that real music can move people like that. And I think that he was the only person for this song because it needed that type of artistry that we can sit in a stadium on stools and sing the song and people love it.”

WATCH: CARLY PEARCE COLLABORATED WITH RILEY GREEN FOR A SONG ON HER LATEST ALBUM, ‘HONEST WOMAN’

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“Honest Woman” is set to release on Aug. 28.

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