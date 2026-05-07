Award-Winning Mortgage Broker Duane Buziak Named 2024 and 2025 Vi

Award-Winning Mortgage Broker Duane Buziak Named 2024 and 2025 Virginia Broker Of The Year

INNSBROOK, VA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ — Duane Buziak Mortgage Maestro, a leading mortgage lending service in Central Virginia, announces recognition as the 2024 and 2025 Broker Of The Year in Virginia, marking back-to-back achievements in the mortgage industry. The accolade adds to an impressive list of honors, including Local Innsbrook Business Of The Year for 2022 and 2024, and ranking #114 in Scotsman’s Guide 2025 Top Mortgage Officers In The Country.

Operating as a top 1% broker in the nation, Duane Buziak Mortgage Maestro has established a reputation for exceptional service and client satisfaction. With hundreds of five-star reviews on Experience.com and 68 written recommendations on LinkedIn, the company continues to set industry standards for mortgage lending excellence in the region and state.

Representatives from the company highlight several unique advantages that distinguish their service model. Operating seven days a week, Duane Buziak Mortgage Maestro offers free, no-obligation pre-approvals with soft touch credit checks that don’t impact client credit scores. The company’s NoTouch Credit application process and fast close times address common pain points in the mortgage application experience.

Branch Leader Duane Buziak brings extensive financial expertise to every transaction, with a background that includes serving as Assistant Vice President at five separate banks and multiple years in commercial, investment, banking, management, and insurance sectors. This comprehensive financial background enables the company to navigate complex lending scenarios and provide clients with upfront underwriting options to prevent delays.

“Everything about our service is personal,” company representatives note. “We operate without bots or answering machines, ensuring clients have direct access 24/7.” This commitment to accessibility extends to personalized mortgage solutions that leverage relationships with hundreds of lenders to secure optimal terms for each client.

Licensed to work in Virginia, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee, the company serves first-time homebuyers and experienced property investors alike. Specialized services include VA and FHA loan programs, HomesForHeroes initiatives, and multiple zero-down payment options. Strategic alliances with preferred realtors and what the company describes as the lowest-cost title company in America provide additional value to clients throughout the home buying process.

As Duane Buziak Mortgage Maestro continues to expand its service footprint across Central Virginia and beyond, the company remains focused on delivering competitive pricing, reliable closing timelines, and the personalized attention that has earned consistent top ratings across industry review platforms.

About Duane Buziak Mortgage Maestro:

Duane Buziak Mortgage Maestro is a multi-award-winning mortgage lending service operating through Coast2Coast Mortgage Lending. Licensed in Virginia, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee, the company specializes in residential mortgage lending with a focus on personalized service and fast turnaround times. NMLS #1110647. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Contact:

Duane Buziak

(804) 212-8663

duane@coast2coastml.com

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