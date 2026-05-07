SeatGeek Partners with Beemok Sports & Entertainment to Power Cincinnati Open, Credit One Charleston Open

Beemok Sports & Entertainment selects SeatGeek to power fan experience across two of tennis’ premier events and Credit One Stadium.

SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues, today announced a new partnership with Beemok Sports & Entertainment (BSE) to serve as the official ticketing partner for the Cincinnati Open and the Credit One Charleston Open, two of the most celebrated events in professional tennis. The partnership also includes full ticketing exclusivity for Credit One Stadium, Charleston’s premier live event entertainment venue.

Our goal is to deliver a consistent, high-quality experience for fans across every event and venue we operate. Bob Moran, President of Beemok Sports and Entertainment

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering a best-in-class fan experience at every touchpoint and represents a natural next step for BSE as it continues to elevate and operate its portfolio under a unified vision. By implementing SeatGeek’s modern ticketing technology across both properties, BSE is investing in tools and infrastructure designed to meet the expectations of today and tomorrow’s fans.

The Cincinnati Open, the longest-running US ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tennis tournament still played in its city of origin, recently underwent a $260 million campus renovation and was named WTA & ATP Masters 1000 Tournament of the Year. The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, has been named WTA 500 Tournament of the Year for four consecutive years.

Beyond tennis, the partnership extends to the broader entertainment calendar at Credit One Stadium, which hosted nine days of world-class tennis and 22 concerts last year. Momentum is already building for 2026, with artists including Pitbull, Jelly Roll and Zac Brown Band on the slate.

“Our goal is to deliver a consistent, high-quality experience for fans across every event and venue we operate,” said Bob Moran, President of Beemok Sports & Entertainment. “SeatGeek gives us the technology and flexibility to bring our portfolio together in a more seamless way while continuing to elevate the standard for live sports and entertainment.”

Fans attending both tournaments and events at Credit One Stadium will benefit from SeatGeek’s intuitive, mobile-first ticketing experience. The platform makes it easy to discover events, compare seats using Deal Score, preview views before purchase and manage or transfer tickets in just a few taps. The platform also allows venues to highlight premium seating and hospitality options, so fans can find and unlock the full range of experiences each event has to offer. Day-of seamless mobile entry means less friction and more time enjoying the experience.

Behind the scenes, SeatGeek will serve as an intelligent operating system, connecting data across both properties to help each event sell smarter, run smoother and build deeper connections with fans over time.

“Beemok Sports & Entertainment has built something special, two of the most celebrated events in tennis along with world-class concert and event venues, operating with a shared vision and an uncompromising standard for the fan experience. That’s exactly the kind of partner SeatGeek is built for,” said Russ D’Souza, Co-founder and President of Supply at SeatGeek. “Bringing our platform and intelligence to both properties gives us a unique opportunity to demonstrate what modern ticketing technology can do at the highest level of the sport.”

The partnership will roll out across BSE’s portfolio in phases. In July, SeatGeek will begin powering tickets for the Credit One Charleston Open, followed by the broader entertainment calendar at Credit One Stadium in January 2027. The Cincinnati Open and events at Lindner Family Tennis Center will transition to SeatGeek in January 2028, completing the full integration across both properties.