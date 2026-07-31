AXT, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results today at 1:30 p.m. PT. The conference call can be accessed at (833) 461-5787 (passcode 630205921). The call will also be simulcast at www.axt.com. The webcast will be available at until July 30, 2027. Additional investor information can be accessed at .

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2026 was a net income of $11.9 million, or $0.19 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, for the first quarter of 2026 and a net loss of $6.4 million, or $0.15 per share, for the second quarter of 2025.

GAAP net income, after minority interests, for the second quarter of 2026 was a net income of $11.1 million, or $0.17 diluted income per share, compared with a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.03 per share, for the first quarter of 2026 and a net loss of $7.0 million, or $0.16 per share, for the second quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP gross margin, after excluding charges for stock-based compensation, was 45.0 percent of revenue for the second quarter of 2026, compared with 29.9 percent of revenue for the first quarter of 2026 and 8.2 percent for the second quarter of 2025.

GAAP gross margin was 44.9 percent of revenue for the second quarter of 2026, compared with 29.6 percent of revenue for the first quarter of 2026 and 8.0 percent for the second quarter of 2025.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $47.6 million, compared with $26.9 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $18.0 million for the second quarter of 2025.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for AXT,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “We have reached an inflection point in our business where strong customer demand for data center optical connectivity coupled with our continued success in adding manufacturing capacity and improving productivity are driving a step-function increase in our revenue. In Q2, we recorded our highest quarterly indium phosphide revenue to date. We are working closely with our direct customers as well as major end customers to understand their expected demand and roadmaps. We believe AXT is entering one of the most consequential chapters in our company’s history. The investments we are making today—in capacity, in technology, and in our uniquely integrated supply chain—position us to meet the extraordinary demand we see building across the optical and AI infrastructure markets.”

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About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. For example, our plans and ability to increase manufacturing capacity and to enable our industry to meet future demands and needs for our indium phosphide wafer substrates. Statements relating to our expectations regarding the receipt of export permits for our indium phosphide substrates, results of operations, market and customer demand for our products, our ability to expand our markets or increase sales, emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates, including the use of indium phosphide wafer substrates in artificial intelligence (“AI”) applications, product yields and gross margins, expense levels, our investments in capital projects, ramping production at our sites, our ability to utilize or increase our manufacturing capacity, and our belief that we have adequate cash and investments to meet our needs are also forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “potentially,” “likely,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These statements appear in this press release and elsewhere, include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of our management that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, the receipt of export permits for our indium phosphide substrates, the withdrawal, cancellations or requests for redemptions by private equity funds in China of their investments in Tongmei, the administrative challenges in satisfying the requirements of various government agencies in China in connection with the investments in Tongmei, geopolitical tensions between China and the United States, and other factors described and captioned “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each of these factors is difficult to predict and many are beyond the company’s control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

AXT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 47,589 $ 17,974 $ 74,513 $ 37,330 Cost of revenue 26,223 16,541 45,169 37,138 Gross profit 21,366 1,433 29,344 192 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 7,292 5,653 13,843 11,569 Research and development 3,651 2,525 6,663 5,643 Total operating expenses 10,943 8,178 20,506 17,212 Income (loss) from operations 10,423 (6,745 ) 8,838 (17,020 ) Interest income (expense), net 4,728 (202 ) 4,829 (471 ) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures 417 (171 ) 770 77 Other income (expense), net (436 ) 23 (360 ) 377 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 15,132 (7,095 ) 14,077 (17,037 ) Provision for income taxes 2,102 579 2,532 653 Net income (loss) 13,030 (7,674 ) 11,545 (17,690 ) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (1,902 ) 666 (2,037 ) 1,884 Net income (loss) attributable to AXT, Inc. $ 11,128 $ (7,008 ) $ 9,508 $ (15,806 ) Net income (loss) attributable to AXT, Inc. per common share: Basic $ 0.18 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.36 ) Diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.36 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 61,227 43,710 57,274 43,630 Diluted 63,474 43,710 59,642 43,630

AXT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 412,167 $ 120,266 Restricted cash 33,050 8,100 Short-term investments 5,031 — Accounts receivable, net 36,675 26,849 Inventories 96,322 81,651 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,558 9,690 Total current assets 598,803 246,556 Long-term investments 298,600 — Property, plant and equipment, net 174,924 161,860 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,766 1,982 Other assets 23,099 23,353 Total assets $ 1,097,192 $ 433,751 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,373 $ 12,947 Accrued liabilities 27,052 14,798 Short-term loans 84,233 62,796 Total current liabilities 125,658 90,541 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 1,164 1,441 Other long-term liabilities 18,522 7,138 Total liabilities 145,344 99,120 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 39,735 38,056 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 3,532 3,532 Common stock 66 55 Additional paid-in capital 943,758 339,922 Accumulated deficit (55,416 ) (64,924 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,666 ) (5,295 ) Total AXT, Inc. stockholders’ equity 887,274 273,290 Noncontrolling interests 24,839 23,285 Total stockholders’ equity 912,113 296,575 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 1,097,192 $ 433,751

AXT, INC. Reconciliation of Statements of Operations Under GAAP and Non-GAAP (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP gross profit $ 21,366 $ 1,433 $ 29,344 $ 192 Stock-based compensation expense 65 47 130 110 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 21,431 $ 1,480 $ 29,474 $ 302 GAAP operating expenses $ 10,943 $ 8,178 $ 20,506 $ 17,212 Stock-based compensation expense 697 586 1,667 1,169 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 10,246 $ 7,592 $ 18,839 $ 16,043 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 10,423 $ (6,745 ) $ 8,838 $ (17,020 ) Stock-based compensation expense 762 633 1,797 1,279 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 11,185 $ (6,112 ) $ 10,635 $ (15,741 ) GAAP net income (loss) $ 11,128 $ (7,008 ) $ 9,508 $ (15,806 ) Stock-based compensation expense 762 633 1,797 1,279 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 11,890 $ (6,375 ) $ 11,305 $ (14,527 ) GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.17 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.36 ) Stock-based compensation expense per diluted share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.19 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.33 ) Shares used to compute diluted net income per share 63,474 43,710 59,642 43,630

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Contacts

Gary Fischer

Chief Financial Officer

(510) 438-4700

Leslie Green

Green Communications Consulting, LLC

leslie@greencommunicationsllc.com