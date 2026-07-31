AXT, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

By / July 31, 2026

FREMONT, Calif., July 30, 2026–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor wafer substrates, today reported financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2026.

Management Qualitative Comments

“This is an incredibly exciting time for AXT,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “We have reached an inflection point in our business where strong customer demand for data center optical connectivity coupled with our continued success in adding manufacturing capacity and improving productivity are driving a step-function increase in our revenue. In Q2, we recorded our highest quarterly indium phosphide revenue to date. We are working closely with our direct customers as well as major end customers to understand their expected demand and roadmaps. We believe AXT is entering one of the most consequential chapters in our company’s history. The investments we are making today—in capacity, in technology, and in our uniquely integrated supply chain—position us to meet the extraordinary demand we see building across the optical and AI infrastructure markets.”

Second Quarter 2026 Results

  • Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $47.6 million, compared with $26.9 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $18.0 million for the second quarter of 2025.

  • GAAP gross margin was 44.9 percent of revenue for the second quarter of 2026, compared with 29.6 percent of revenue for the first quarter of 2026 and 8.0 percent for the second quarter of 2025.

  • Non-GAAP gross margin, after excluding charges for stock-based compensation, was 45.0 percent of revenue for the second quarter of 2026, compared with 29.9 percent of revenue for the first quarter of 2026 and 8.2 percent for the second quarter of 2025.

  • GAAP net income, after minority interests, for the second quarter of 2026 was a net income of $11.1 million, or $0.17 diluted income per share, compared with a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.03 per share, for the first quarter of 2026 and a net loss of $7.0 million, or $0.16 per share, for the second quarter of 2025.

  • Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2026 was a net income of $11.9 million, or $0.19 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, for the first quarter of 2026 and a net loss of $6.4 million, or $0.15 per share, for the second quarter of 2025.

Conference Call

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results today at 1:30 p.m. PT. The conference call can be accessed at (833) 461-5787 (passcode 630205921). The call will also be simulcast at www.axt.com. The webcast will be available at until July 30, 2027. Additional investor information can be accessed at .

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