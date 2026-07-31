Coinbase stock sinks as weak crypto market leads to another quarterly loss

Coinbase Global (COIN) stock tumbled more than 14% early Friday after the company posted a wider-than-expected second quarter net loss on Thursday, marking its third quarter in the red since the crypto market began to drawdown from its October highs.

The company reported a net loss of $359 million, or $1.36 per share. That compared to a profit of $1.43 billion, or $5.14, in the year-ago period. Analysts anticipated a net loss of $0.44 per share.

Coinbase’s stock is down over 32% so far this year.

Beyond the effect of falling crypto prices on Coinbase’s investment holdings, its core revenue streams also weakened. Net revenue fell 17% from a year ago to $1.15 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA dropped 59% from the year-ago period to $208 million, missing analyst expectations by a third.

“We like the direction … but the near-term setup is tough,” Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev told clients on Friday. The bank said it is lowering its price target for Coinbase’s stock from $200 to $155 per share.

In the second quarter, a blistering rally in semiconductors and other AI-related stocks, along with rapid geopolitical shifts in the ongoing Iran war, brought a windfall to investment bankers and stock traders at Wall Street banks.

Coinbase’s investing app competitors with less dependence on crypto, including Robinhood (HOOD) and Charles Schwab (SCHW), reported sharply higher revenue from trading fees too.

But the crypto market faced softer asset prices and lower volatility, which translated into muted trading for the major crypto exchange. The company said its transaction revenue fell 22% from the year-ago period to $600 million.

Read more: How to navigate a crypto meltdown

The logo for Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron and others at Times Square in New York, U.S., April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton · REUTERS / Reuters

Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas acknowledged crypto’s “down market” but pointed to record paid membership in Coinbase One as evidence that customers remained engaged in the quarter.

Coinbase’s nontrading subscription and services revenue, which includes income from stablecoins, interest and financing fees, crypto staking and custody, fell 12% from a year ago to $555 million. Even so, the category helped cushion revenue from declining trading fees, accounting for 48% of Coinbase’s quarterly revenue.

“At any given time in trading, there’s always something that’s up and something that’s down,” CEO Brian Armstrong told analysts Thursday, adding that part of the firm’s strategy depends on “having all the shelves stocked” to capture demand for whichever market is surging.

Coinbase also said at the second quarter pace, its newer prediction markets offering will bring in $100 million in revenue this year, unchanged from their expectation last quarter.