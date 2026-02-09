Bad Bunny Debuted His First Signature Adidas Sneaker at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl halftime Show stage is one of the biggest in all of entertainment. But from the moment Bad Bunny was announced as the Super Bowl 2026 performer, there was little doubt that the Puerto Rican superstar would clear the bar to deliver a spectacle that would meet the moment. Fresh off his historic Grammys win, his halftime show carried the spirit and aesthetic of his momentous residency at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico’s San Juan to San Francisco, including transporting the famous casita (shoutout to Cardi B and Pedro Pascal, who were among the partygoers taking in the show from its front porch) to the field, a real-deal wedding, a smattering of hits from his discography, and a showcase of flags representing Latin America.

If bombast of Benito’s performance seemed to be a sure thing, so did the notion that he’d pull it off in a killer pair of Adidas sneakers. As one of the Three Stripes’s most visible collaborators and ambassadors, it was obvious from the moment he announced the gig that Bad Bunny would be lacing up some premium heat for the big game. He didn’t disappoint: After a soft debut earlier in the week, Bad Bunny brought out his first-ever signature silhouette for the big show: the Bad Bunny x Adidas BadBo 1.0 in cream, which matched his all-white Zara ensemble. What better debut party than on the grandest stage on television?

Bad Bunny, in his Adidas BadBo 1.0 in the “Resilience” colorway, performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Benito’s work with the Stripes has spanned a hefty grip of archival silhouettes and reinterpretations of older models, the collaboration reaching new heights last year with a slew of Gazelles in colorways commemorating La Residencia. Alongside the residency came the Adidas Archive, an installation at the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico, an extensive display of dozens upon dozens of his collaborations with Adidas, many of which hadn’t seen the light of day yet (and some that never would). It served as a statement of intent for the partnership, marking Bad Bunny as one of the brand’s top-tier collaborators. With that sort of stature, a signature shoe was sure to follow.

On Sunday’s stage, it did—though eagle-eyed viewers might have noticed that he soft-launched the BadBos a few days earlier, in the “Rise” colorway, at a pre-game press conference. The BadBo 1.0 is a simple silhouette that draws from ’90s athletic trainers, featuring a mid-top nubuck upper with hairy suede panelling and a translucent rubber outsole. For the shoe’s inaugural release a hyper-limited number (1,994, after the singer’s birth year—the number is marked on the heel of the shoe) were released ahead of the Super Bowl in a clean colorway pairing light grey nubuck with brown suede paneling. For the halftime show he trotted out a different colorway to match his ensemble, a head-to-toe white suit with a football jersey bearing his last name worn over the shirt. This one paired white nubuck with a light-grey suede. Dubbed the “Resilience” colorway, it’s set to drop tomorrow, February 9—the day after the game, of course, to commemorate Bad Bunny’s historic Super Bowl show.