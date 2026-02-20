Baltimore weather: Rain continues Thursday night

The gloomy weather continues Thursday night with fog and rain. More rain is possible this weekend, and it could even be mixed with snow. Soggy Thursday nightPeriods of rain and fog will continue on Thursday night, making it more difficult to see on the roads while it’s dark. Though it feels very chilly with the damp weather, at least the temperatures will stay above freezing overnight with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.Brief warmup FridayPeriods of rain will continue into Friday morning, but most of it should clear the Baltimore area by noon. Temperatures could quickly rebound by Friday afternoon, especially if we get some peeks of sun.However, there’s likely to be a big range in temperatures across the Baltimore area, ranging from the 40s to near 60 degrees. The cooler air will be in the north and east and the warmer air to the south and west. Baltimore city should fall in the middle, near 50 degrees. Rain and snow on SundaySaturday should be dry and mild but another large storm system will pass through on Sunday — a recurring pattern that has repeated itself over many of the past several Sundays.At this time, a combination of rain and snow is most likely. Temperatures will be above freezing during the day, but turn colder at night.How much snow?If we get any snow accumulation, it’s most likely on Sunday evening into Monday morning, when temperatures are coldest. The most likely amount for the Baltimore area is 1 to 3 inches of snow. If the storm system ends up weaker and warmer, we could get less than one inch of snow. If the storm system ends up colder and stronger, we could get 6 inches or more snow, but that is less likely at this time, given the milder air in place ahead of the storm.Stay InformedStay with WBAL-TV 11 Weather team as we keep you updated.Download the WBAL-TV 11 News app and turn on push alerts to be aware of changing weather and watch WBAL-TV 11 News for updates.Follow: @wbaltv11 | @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @AlenaLeeWX|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||

The gloomy weather continues Thursday night with fog and rain. More rain is possible this weekend, and it could even be mixed with snow. Soggy Thursday night Periods of rain and fog will continue on Thursday night, making it more difficult to see on the roads while it’s dark. Though it feels very chilly with the damp weather, at least the temperatures will stay above freezing overnight with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Brief warmup Friday

Periods of rain will continue into Friday morning, but most of it should clear the Baltimore area by noon. Temperatures could quickly rebound by Friday afternoon, especially if we get some peeks of sun. However, there’s likely to be a big range in temperatures across the Baltimore area, ranging from the 40s to near 60 degrees. The cooler air will be in the north and east and the warmer air to the south and west. Baltimore city should fall in the middle, near 50 degrees. Rain and snow on Sunday Saturday should be dry and mild but another large storm system will pass through on Sunday — a recurring pattern that has repeated itself over many of the past several Sundays. At this time, a combination of rain and snow is most likely. Temperatures will be above freezing during the day, but turn colder at night. How much snow? If we get any snow accumulation, it’s most likely on Sunday evening into Monday morning, when temperatures are coldest. The most likely amount for the Baltimore area is 1 to 3 inches of snow. If the storm system ends up weaker and warmer, we could get less than one inch of snow.

If the storm system ends up colder and stronger, we could get 6 inches or more snow, but that is less likely at this time, given the milder air in place ahead of the storm. Stay Informed Stay with WBAL-TV 11 Weather team as we keep you updated. Download the WBAL-TV 11 News app and turn on push alerts to be aware of changing weather and watch WBAL-TV 11 News for updates. Follow: @wbaltv11 | @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @AlenaLeeWX || Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||