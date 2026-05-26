Prediction: Oklo Stock Will Surge 75% This Year

Quick Read
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Oklo (OKLO) has a 24/7 Wall St. price target of $98.78 (76.77% upside) with a buy rating at 50% confidence, and just secured NRC approval for its Aurora reactor design on an accelerated schedule while maintaining $2.54 billion in liquidity after a $1.2 billion equity raise.
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The advanced nuclear company’s stock swoon reflects dilution concerns and execution risk rather than deteriorating fundamentals, with a July 2026 reactor criticality milestone and a 14 GW customer pipeline anchored by Meta, NVIDIA, and major data center operators that could accelerate commercialization.
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Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) sits at a fascinating inflection point. After peaking near $171.56 in October 2025 and giving back most of those gains, the advanced nuclear story is back to a price where the risk/reward looks asymmetric to me.
Our 24/7 Wall St. price target for Oklo is $98.78, implying 76.77% upside from a current price of $55.88. The recommendation is buy at a moderate 50% confidence level, reflecting genuine execution uncertainty.
24/7 Wall St. Price Target Summary
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Metric
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Value
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Current Price
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$55.88
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24/7 Wall St. Price Target
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$98.78
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Upside
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76.77%
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Recommendation
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BUY
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Confidence Level
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50%
A Bruised Chart, A Stronger Business
Oklo shares are down 24.11% over the past week and 22.13% year to date, yet still up 40.65% over the trailing year.
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The recent swoon traces back to the May 12, 2026 Q1 report, which showed a $33.1 million net loss versus $9.8 million a year earlier. EPS of -$0.19 met expectations, but the stock still dropped 10.84% in after-hours trading.
The fundamentals are quietly improving. Oklo now sits on roughly $2.54 billion in liquidity following a $1.2 billion equity raise. On May 6, 2026, the NRC approved Oklo’s Principal Design Criteria for the Aurora powerhouse on an accelerated schedule, a regulatory de-risking event the market is underweighting.
The Case for $130 and Higher
Bulls have a credible roadmap. Tigress Financial carries a Buy rating with a $130 target, citing Oklo’s own-and-operate model, Aurora SMR, and isotope upside. The customer pipeline now stands at 14 GW, anchored by partnerships with Switch, Equinix, Meta Platforms, and NVIDIA.
The July 4, 2026 criticality milestone at the Groves Isotopes Test Reactor could validate fast-fission technology and re-rate the stock. Our bull-case scenario points to $180.53 within twelve months if Aurora regulatory progress accelerates and AI hyperscaler deals firm up into binding contracts.
What Could Go Wrong
The bear case is real. Wolfe Research recently initiated at Peer Perform, citing valuation, execution risk, and a long commercialization timeline. Insider selling totaled roughly $35.1 million over 90 days, including $14 million from CEO Jacob DeWitte. Dilution is another concern after a $1 billion ATM program launched in May. JPMorgan sits Neutral with an $83 target.
Bulls would counter that the insider sales reflect personal diversification after a massive run, and that the equity raise gives Oklo flexibility through first commercial power. Our bear-case scenario still lands at $78.78, above today’s price.
Our Take: A Cautious BUY Call
The 24/7 Wall St. price target of $98.78 and buy rating reflect a moderate-confidence call that the regulatory and customer momentum will outpace the dilution drag. The setup looks compelling for investors who can stomach a 1.18 beta and view the July reactor milestone as a near-term catalyst.
I’d stay on the sidelines if you need positive earnings to justify a position, since revenue does not arrive in scale until 2028. The tipping factor is regulatory progress: the NRC PDC approval changed the trajectory.
Oklo Price Prediction 2026-2030
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Year
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24/7 Wall St. Price Target
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2026
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$98.78
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2027
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$148.16
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2028
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$192.13
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2029
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$228.39
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2030
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$263.57
These projections assume Oklo executes on Aurora deployment by late 2027 and converts non-binding LOIs into firm offtake. Significant upside or downside could result from NRC licensing outcomes and the pace of AI data center power demand.
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