Prediction: Oklo Stock Will Surge 75% This Year

Quick Read

Oklo (OKLO) has a 24/7 Wall St. price target of $98.78 (76.77% upside) with a buy rating at 50% confidence, and just secured NRC approval for its Aurora reactor design on an accelerated schedule while maintaining $2.54 billion in liquidity after a $1.2 billion equity raise.

The advanced nuclear company’s stock swoon reflects dilution concerns and execution risk rather than deteriorating fundamentals, with a July 2026 reactor criticality milestone and a 14 GW customer pipeline anchored by Meta, NVIDIA, and major data center operators that could accelerate commercialization.

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Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) sits at a fascinating inflection point. After peaking near $171.56 in October 2025 and giving back most of those gains, the advanced nuclear story is back to a price where the risk/reward looks asymmetric to me.

Our 24/7 Wall St. price target for Oklo is $98.78, implying 76.77% upside from a current price of $55.88. The recommendation is buy at a moderate 50% confidence level, reflecting genuine execution uncertainty.

24/7 Wall St. Price Target Summary

Metric Value Current Price $55.88 24/7 Wall St. Price Target $98.78 Upside 76.77% Recommendation BUY Confidence Level 50%

A Bruised Chart, A Stronger Business

Oklo shares are down 24.11% over the past week and 22.13% year to date, yet still up 40.65% over the trailing year.

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The recent swoon traces back to the May 12, 2026 Q1 report, which showed a $33.1 million net loss versus $9.8 million a year earlier. EPS of -$0.19 met expectations, but the stock still dropped 10.84% in after-hours trading.

The fundamentals are quietly improving. Oklo now sits on roughly $2.54 billion in liquidity following a $1.2 billion equity raise. On May 6, 2026, the NRC approved Oklo’s Principal Design Criteria for the Aurora powerhouse on an accelerated schedule, a regulatory de-risking event the market is underweighting.

The Case for $130 and Higher

Bulls have a credible roadmap. Tigress Financial carries a Buy rating with a $130 target, citing Oklo’s own-and-operate model, Aurora SMR, and isotope upside. The customer pipeline now stands at 14 GW, anchored by partnerships with Switch, Equinix, Meta Platforms, and NVIDIA.

The July 4, 2026 criticality milestone at the Groves Isotopes Test Reactor could validate fast-fission technology and re-rate the stock. Our bull-case scenario points to $180.53 within twelve months if Aurora regulatory progress accelerates and AI hyperscaler deals firm up into binding contracts.