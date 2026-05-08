BAN vs PAK 2026, BAN vs PAK 1st Test Match Preview

Big picture

This series picks up from Bangladesh’s finest red-ball hour against arguably Pakistan’s bleakest one. Two years ago, Bangladesh came to Pakistan with six away Test wins in their history, and increased that tally by two in two weeks. Pakistan had never lost a Test to Bangladesh before that, but during late summer 2024 in Rawalpindi, a page turned in their cricketing relations.

This time around, the series takes place at an odd, off-kilter time. Neither side has played any Test cricket in six months, with Bangladesh’s last series a straightforward home wipeout of Ireland. Pakistan hosted South Africa in October, splitting the two Tests down the middle. This is the only red-ball international cricket Pakistan have played in 14 months.

Pakistan have filled that time going all in on T20 cricket, preparing for the recent T20 World Cup, before throwing themselves into a full PSL season. There will be just four days between the end of the PSL and the first day in Mirpur.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have endured a more barren time. They refused to travel to India for the T20 World Cup and that has meant their only international cricket all year was an ODI series against Pakistan and New Zealand’s visit for a white-ball series [ODIs and T20Is]. Wins in all three mean they have a perfect record in international series in 2026 – a record that Pakistan will hope to put to a sterner test than they managed two years ago.

Mushfiqur Rahim sealed a 2-0 series sweep the last time Bangladesh toured Pakistan•Associated Press

In 2024, Bangladesh’s seam attack outshone Pakistan’s, with Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed’s movement, and Nahid Rana’s rapid pace, causing more trouble than their Pakistani counterparts. If anything, Rana is in even better form, cutting Pakistan down in the sides’ ODI series, before shining in the recent PSL final for Zalmi, for which the BCB granted him special permission. Bangladesh’s four-man pace attack also includes Shoriful Islam and Ebadot Hossain, alongside Rana and Taskin, and could pose its own challenges against Pakistan.

Pakistan may hope the pitches allow a spin-bowling face-off instead. Soon after Bangladesh’s humbling of Pakistan in that 2024 series, Pakistan volte-faced from playing an all-seam attack in the first Test. Instead, their pitches assisted spin from ball one. To exploit that, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali have run riot on accommodating surfaces. If Mirpur offers assistance for the spinners, Pakistan will feel confident they have the personnel to go toe-to-toe with the hosts.

Form guide

Bangladesh: WWLDW (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Pakistan: LWLWL

In the spotlight

Mushfiqur Rahim struck a century in his 100th Test, against Ireland in November last year. He will take fresh guard against Pakistan, despite speculation about his impending retirement. Mushfiqur has resisted being pushed towards the end unless he wants to. His 191 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi was a testament to his hunger for runs, as was his celebration during this milestone 100th Test against Ireland. Mushfiqur remains a vital cog in the Bangladesh middle-order. Pakistan will be wary of him, particularly in Dhaka.

Sajid Khan has found his international opportunities limited to home Tests, but this wasn’t always the case. His first six Test matches all took place away from home, with his finest away moment coming in Bangladesh, at this very ground in Mirpur. With rain laying waste to the best part of three days of that Test, Sajid wrenched the game from the clutches of the weather. He took eight wickets in Bangladesh’s first innings, to bowl them out for 87, and narrowly force a follow-on. Four more in the second innings saw Bangladesh bowled out on the fifth evening, giving Pakistan a sensational innings win. This series is perhaps Sajid’s best chance to demonstrate he remains useful outside Pakistan.

Sajid Khan will be keen to prove his bowling merits away from home•AFP/Getty Images

Team news

Bangladesh are likely to bring in Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana in place of Khaled Ahmed and Hasan Murad, respectively. Shoriful Islam’s white-ball form would put pressure on Ebadot Hossain’s place.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 2 Shadman Islam, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Taijul Islam, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Nahid Rana

Pakistan have been dealt a blow with Babar Azam* ruled out of the opening Test due to a left knee injury. His absence leaves a hole which is likely to be filled in by a debutant. The visitors will likely go in with two spinners in Sajid and Noman, which leaves them a choice of two of four fast bowlers. With Imam-ul-Haq back in the side, Pakistan are expected to hand a debut to one of Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal at the top of the order.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Abdullah Fazal/Azan Awais, 3 Shan Masood (capt), 4 Saud Shakeel, 5 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 6 Salman Ali Agha, 7 Amad Butt, 8 Shaheen Afridi, 9 Noman Ali, 10 Khurram Shahzad/Hasan Ali, 11 Sajid Khan

Pitch and conditions

There was a patch of grass on the Mirpur surface on the eve of the Test. Mirpur has tried to alter its reputation as a spin haven in the wake of Bangladesh’s improved pace bowling reserves of late, and this Test could be an extension to this era, given each side’s respective fast bowling. Rain is expected on the opening day, though the weather should clear up for the rest of the game.

Stats and trivia

Bangladesh have never defeated Pakistan in a home Test match. However, when the sides last met in Pakistan, Bangladesh swept the board 2-0, securing their most famous Test series victory.

Noman needs three more wickets to complete 100 Test dismissals. He would become the ninth Pakistani to reach that milestone

Of Bangladesh’s 16 Test wins at home, more than half (9) have come at this venue.

Quotes

“The best part is, Taskin is always keen to play Test cricket. But due to fitness, injury and workload management, we don’t include him in the format often. We held a long discussion with our trainer and physio, after which we decided that he can be included in the Test squad. He bowled really well in the West Indies. Taskin makes life easy for the captain. We always get extra effort from him.”

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on Taskin Ahmed’s return to the Test squad for the first time since 2024

*The article was updated after Babar Azam was ruled out of the Test