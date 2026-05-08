Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams injury update vs. Lakers

May 7, 2026, 5:59 p.m. ET

Oklahoma City Thunder have been cruising so far through the 2026 NBA playoffs despite not being at full strength.

Thunder star Jalen “J-Dub” Williams has not played since suffering a Grade 1 left hamstring strain during the first round against the Phoenix Suns on April 22. Williams played in the first two games of the opening series and has been sidelined since.

Oklahoma City finished the Suns in a sweep and have since moved on to the Conference semifinals to face the Los Angeles Lakers, where they hold a 1-0 series lead after their 108-90 Game 1 win on May 5.

Williams missed the first game of the Thunder-Lakers series. His status for Game 2 mirrors his Game 1 status.

According to the NBA injury report (as of 5 p.m. ET), Williams is listed out for Game 2 with a left hamstring.

Williams, 25, averaged 17.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Thunder during the 2025-26 regular-season. He shot 48.4% from the field and just under 30% from 3-point distance. His average plus/minus is +6.9.

Despite missing those numbers, Oklahoma City has shown signs of success without Williams, who has sat out at times throughout the season with injuries. Williams played in 33 regular-season games. He was limited with two wrist surgeries and two hamstring strains.

The Thunder have been breezing by opponents with or without him, defeating their opponents by an average of 17.4 points in five games. Adding Williams would only make Oklahoma City seem unstoppable.

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Jalen Williams contract

Williams is part of the Thunder core and the team’s present run at a dynasty. He signed a five-year, $239.25 million deal as part of a designated rookie contract extension with Oklahoma City in July 2025.

Jalen Williams draft

Williams was selected by the Thunder with the 12th pick in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft out of Santa Clara. The pick was originally acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers as a part of a deal that sent Paul George to LA for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Jalen Williams stats

Here are Jalen Williams’ 2025-26 regular-season stats:

Points: 17.1

17.1 Rebounds: 4.6

4.6 Assists: 5.5

5.5 Field goal %: 48.4

48.4 3-point %: 29.9

29.9 Free throw %: 83.7

83.7 Blocks: 0.3

0.3 Steals: 1.2

Jalen Williams highlights

Check out Thunder guard Jalen Williams’ highlights from last year’s playoffs.

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